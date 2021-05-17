News

Okala represents best talent, dexterity, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the former national football team’s goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, represents the best of Nigerian talent and dexterity.
The said this as he joined sports loving Nigerians in wishing him a happy 70th birthday.
In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adeaina, the President thanked the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations Winner for inspiring many with his brand of patriotism and dedication to duty each time he donned the national colours on duty.
Buhari believed that Okala was worthy of honour and celebration as a coach and mentor who has helped many footballers succeed in their chosen careers.
He prayes Almighty God to grant the elder statesman more memorable years of health and fulfilment in all his endeavours.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

