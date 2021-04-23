Okali salutes Kalu at 61, says he’s courageous leader

An elder statesman and retired Department of State Services (DSS) officer, Chief Ubaka Okali, has joined numerous wellwishers to celebrate the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, as he marked his 61st birthday. Since Kalu’s birthday on Wednesday, friends, associates and well-wishers, sent goodwill messages to identify with him. In his good will message, Okali described Kalu as a great leader with uncommon courage. Okali, father of Mr. Ifeanyi Okali, Director ABN (online) TV, said Kalu had remained an epitome of courage and resilience. He said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a figure to reckon with in the development of Abia State dating back to his days as governor and now Senator of the Federal Republic.” He said he had closely monitored the personality of Senator Kalu, noting that his zeal and passion for an equitable and functional society was not in doubt. Okali expressed gratitude to the Abia North senator for the programmes he initiated to renew the senatorial district through massive infrastructural development and youth empowerment.

