Okali salutes Kalu at 61, says he’s courageous leader

An elder statesman and retired Department of State Services (DSS) officer, Chief Ubaka Okali, has joined numerous wellwishers to celebrate the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, as he marked his 61st birthday. Since Kalu’s birthday on Wednesday, friends, associates and well-wishers, sent goodwill messages to identify with him. In his good will message, Okali described Kalu as a great leader with uncommon courage. Okali, father of Mr. Ifeanyi Okali, Director ABN (online) TV, said Kalu had remained an epitome of courage and resilience. He said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a figure to reckon with in the development of Abia State dating back to his days as governor and now Senator of the Federal Republic.” He said he had closely monitored the personality of Senator Kalu, noting that his zeal and passion for an equitable and functional society was not in doubt. Okali expressed gratitude to the Abia North senator for the programmes he initiated to renew the senatorial district through massive infrastructural development and youth empowerment.
Related Articles
Cote d’Ivoire govt seeks end to violence ahead of Oct. election
Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara’s government has reached out to his main opponents and religious leaders to intervene and ease tensions following his decision to bid for a third term in next month’s election. Ouattara made his appeal to religious leaders during a tour of the east of the country on Friday. A […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Trump ploy backfires as Israel’s Netanyahu swerves invitation to criticise Biden
An attempt by Donald Trump to secure an election endorsement from the Israeli prime minister has backfired during a White House photo call. With reporters gathered in the Oval Office to mark the signing of a historic US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Sudan, the US president asked Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on speakerphone, if Joe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group donates medical equipment to LAUTECH, BOWEN, others
A group, Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF), an umbrella organisation for sociocultural groups in Ogbomosoland and in the diaspora would tomorrow donate oxygen concentrator machines to three major health institutions in Ogbomoso. According to a statement signed by the leader of OCF and former Military Governor of Oyo and Ogun states, Maj.-General Oladayo Popoola and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)