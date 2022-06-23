News

…okays N1.2bn for digitisation of NSITF operations

Posted on

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N1.2 billion for digitalisation of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngige also disclosed that the Council approved the creation of a porter for employers and job seekers. The minister noted that lot had been happening in the NSITF in terms of revenue loss and pillage of funds given to the organisation.

Recalling that the Employee Compensation Act (ECA) 2010 has mandated employers in public and private sectors’ to pay emoluments of their workers into the NSITF, the Minister noted that the premiums expected to be paid into the fund were mostly not being properly utilized and tracked. He said: “So, today we brought to council a memo for an e-NSITF by which their operations will now be digitalised so in the comfort of your office, you can pay and register in that platform and that money is now tracked into Central pool.”

 

