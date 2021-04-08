News

Oke emerges as UNILAG medical college provost

A former Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching hospital, Prof. Adewale Anthonio Oke, has been appointed as the Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG). His appointment, which was announced in a statement issued by the school’s management yesterday, meant that he succeeded the Provost, Prof. Afolabi Lesi as CMUL provost. The statement read, “Professor of Internal Medicine, David Adewale Anthonio Oke, has been appointed as the Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. “The tenure of his appointment shall be for the period of two years, with effect from Friday, January 1, 2021 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. “The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS, on behalf of the Senate, Management, members of staff and students of the University of Lagos congratulates Professor David Adewale Anthonio Oke and wishes him a fruitful tenure in office.”

