Oke emerges as UNILAG medical college provost

A former Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching hospital, Prof. Adewale Anthonio Oke, has been appointed as the Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG). His appointment, which was announced in a statement issued by the school’s management yesterday, meant that he succeeded the Provost, Prof. Afolabi Lesi as CMUL provost. The statement read, “Professor of Internal Medicine, David Adewale Anthonio Oke, has been appointed as the Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. “The tenure of his appointment shall be for the period of two years, with effect from Friday, January 1, 2021 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. “The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS, on behalf of the Senate, Management, members of staff and students of the University of Lagos congratulates Professor David Adewale Anthonio Oke and wishes him a fruitful tenure in office.”
Related Articles
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu okays N200m for mgt in LUTH, FMC
Lagos State Governor,Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that his administration has approved the sum of N200 million for the management of COVID-19 in the Federal Government-owned centres following the rising cases of the pandemic in the state. The governor, who also expressed dismay over noncompliance with the COVID- 19 prevention protocols by the residents […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UEFA League: Barca to face PSG, Liverpool met RB Leipzig
Liverpool will face last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Chelsea come up against Atletico Madrid. Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time since 1978. Holders Bayern Munich face Italian side Lazio, who are in the knockout stage for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari: We can’t borrow to subsidise fuel, electricity
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, foreclosed any further consideration for a return of subsidies in the energy sector, insisting that Nigeria can no longer afford it. Buhari stated that it will be irresponsible to borrow to subsidise fuel and electricity given the poor state of the economy. The President, who made this assertion at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)