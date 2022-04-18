Oke: Nigerian farmers demoralised by worsening security challenge

Dr. Femi Oke, the SouthWest Coordinator of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), in this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, discusses the enormous challenges facing Nigeria’s agric sector and sundry issues

What is your assessment of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) performance in Q1’22?

With what we have seen so far in Q1’22 in our GDP performance, it’s not impressive at all, and we are not encouraged by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) figures. Indeed, the monetary and fiscal policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government respectively didn’t help either, as they failed to lift the expectations of many in the quarter.

You can see all the policies that took place in both agric and manufacturing sectors of the economy were enmeshed in uncertainty for investors. For instance, the cost of commodities was on the high side in Q1’22. Insecurity was there also. However, the high cost of commodities coupled with insecurity made the Q1’22 GDP unimpressive at all.

These are the views of many Nigerians about the GDP performance in Q1’22. So, things were slow in the economy and this resulted to more hardships for us as a country.

Can you say the country’s agric sector met the expectations of Nigerian farmers in Q1’22?

No. Because the war in Ukraine has disrupted our harvest and planting cycles, meaning that less food down the line, even if the war ends today. You can see how surging prices for oil and shipping are adding up to food costs. For instance, the global shortage of fertilisers is now worsened by the disruption of Russian and Belarusian supply – onethird of the global market for potash.

Even, countries far removed from the war, like Brazil and Argentina, and others are facing agr i – cultural disruptions like us in Nigeria too. There was a lull in our agric sector in Q1’22. The only major event in this sector in Q1’22 was the launch of the rice pyramid by Mr. President. Aside this, insecurity was more pronounced in our agric sector in Q1’22.

We saw bandits attacking farmers on their farmlands and also the killings in the country. I want to tell you that our agriculture sector showed some evidence of impacts from heightening insecurity and lingering supply chain disruptions as it recorded real growth of 3.58 per cent (year-on-year), an increase of 0.16 per cent points when compared with the Q4’20, and an increase of 2.36 per cent points from Q3’21, which recorded a growth rate of 1.22 per cent. However, I can say the sector contributed 26.84 per cent to overall GDP in real terms in Q4’21.

This is lower than the contribution in Q4’20 and lower than Q3’21 with 26.95 per cent and 29.94 per cent respectively. However, these figures are from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Are your members still facing security challenges?

Yes, our members in AFAN are still experiencing security c h a l – l e n g e s in their f a r ms t i l l n o w nationw i d e .

The sec u r i t y a l e r t that we saw in the country was not encouraging i n all the states of the federation. Our farmers are not happy not going to farms over bandit attacks, kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

So, the worsening insecurity is demoralising many of us as local farmers in Nigeria because many of us are now facing hardships for not being able to go to the farms, make money and also not able to feed our families well.

So, we are not too happy not going to the farms to harvest some of the crops we have planted to sell and add value to the country’s agric sector. But what I know is that the worsening insecurity in the country has been a tropical issue, mostly around the country’s agricultural sector.

What actually is the impact of security challenge in the North on farmers there, and how does this affect the country generally?

Definitely, there is no doubt that it is leading to food crisis in the country. There is no place in Nigeria where you will not see a commodity in surplus coming out from one state or another.

So, definitely, most of all these things that come out in each of the state in Nigeria, we do rely on them; and if they (farmers) are being deprived of going to the farms, there is no way it won’t affect food availability and supply in the country and that is the end result we are witnessing in our country now, caused by the security challenges and government’s fiscal policy.

So, our agric sector is at a crossroads now over what is happening in the country, mostly in the North East region of Nigeria, and we are all praying hard for that menace to come to an end.

I can tell you authoritatively that the northern region contributes enormously to Nigeria’s food basket and food production, which is very high.

There is no doubt, it’s about 70 per cent the North is contributing to our food index in Nigeria. But with what we are seeing now following the alarming fallout of insecurity in the North East region, it has come down to 40 per cent.

So the security challenge and high cost of agro commodities have been causing massive drop in North’s contribution to Nigeria’s agric sector presently.

If insecurity is one of the key factors fueling food crisis in Nigeria, what are the other challenges causing skyrocketing prices of food?

Besides security challenge, the exchange rate volatility is another major factor because it’s on the high side as most of what we purchase for agriculture is from abroad. When you compare the exchange rate of naira to dollar, exchanging for between N560 and N600 per dollar, you will see that it is not encouraging at all to still remain a farmer in Nigeria. In addition, the high rate of charges currently being collected from us by shipping companies for importing raw materials is not encouraging at all.

This excessive charges for shipping in agric raw materials are also being passed to Nigerians in one way or the other in terms of price hike. This is fueling skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs in the markets.

So the charges on agro services by the shipping companies are major reasons we are paying exorbitantly for food items in the country, especially imported grains and animal feeds. And then, the major one is fertiliser too, which majority of farmers apply on crops during planting. For instance, some years back, the highest price we were buying them was N5,500 per bag of fertilizer and there is no way you will not get it at above N10,000 or close to N15,000 now.

So how many farmers operating in the country can afford that exorbitant price for fertiliser currently. So in conclusion, the worsening security challenges in many parts of the country is a serious threat to the agricultural and manufacturing value chain, which is capable of reducing production and contracting these sectors if care is not taken in terms of attention to these key sectors of our economy.

What is your take on the Ukraine war on global food production?

Russia/Ukraine war, as I said earlier, is posing greater risk to our food system in all ramifications and this has to do with the fact that we are an import dependent nation with most of the raw materials being used in agro-allied industry imported into Nigeria. At least, Nigeria imports wheat from Russia and Ukraine and this war has affected that now.

And there is no doubt that it has affected the whole world, especially our country because that is where we do import wheat and grains from. In addition, the persisting Russia- Ukraine war has triggered a positive oil price shock with spillover effects on operating costs, raw materials, and inflation in countries that are not directly engaged in the war.

Nigeria is not an exception as prices of goods and services are moving northward with the potential implication of shrinking production of goods and services.

If all what am saying here persists, production volume will be impacted by the raw materials supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, the rising cost of diesel, and other internal security crises. Job losses are also very likely due to constrained production and disrupted supply chains. All of these will likely depress growth potential in Q2’22.

Is our government doing enough towards bailout for local farmers to prevent food crisis? If no, tell us the areas you want government to come in and fix the challenges facing agric sector in the country?

The areas government will be looking at still have to do with worsening security situation in the country, the escalating energy cost, exchange rate depreciation, liquidity crisis in the foreign exchange market, the spiking inflationary pressures, shortage of farm machinery inputs, high cost of logistics, excessive charges on agro services amongst others.

Well, I also want to say not all the governors but some of our governors in the South West, they are not taking this agric sector revitalisation seriously as it is when compared with their northern counterparts. Like setting up of irrigation, bringing out those machinery for farmers.

Most of our South West governors are very relaxed in these areas of agricultural interventions. They are not doing much. That is why sometimes when there is crisis in the North, it is really affecting us here in the South. We so much rely on those commodities that come from the North. The implication happened some years ago, when they decided not to even bring their agro commodities here to the South West. We knew how much we bought Abanaro pepper, it was on the high side, including onions. So definitely, the South West governors should be more to complement food sufficiency in the country.

What is your take on Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s stance on rising average commodity price changes gulping 126.7 per cent between 2020 and 2022?

Well, this still has to do with the same issue around the hovering volatility in Nigeria’s exchange rate system.

Most of all these things affected what we import. The exchange rate is still on the high side and there is no way it’s not going to affect most of those things we are talking about, which are food items and this is what MAN is saying here. Had the exchange rate been pegged or monitored, definitely, there will be reduction in commodity prices in the country.

So, the reverse is the case here, and we are experimenting in the country. Commodity prices are on the rooftop presently in Nigeria and unfortunately nothing is being done about it and that is the reason we are witnessing challenges in all fronts currently.

To make matters worse, despite the skyrocketing prices of food, the purchasing power of many Nigerians is lean amidst inflation rate pressure, so buying these commodities becomes complex and expensive.

Food inflation is one of the key factors soaring Nigeria’s headline inflation with official rate standing at 15.7 per cent. How can we tame this?

The only thing to is to create more jobs for the youths and also improve security for investors. We will see positive reduction in the country’s headline inflation rate when there is more concentration in the agric sector. Definitely, unemployment will be reduced and food prices will come down.

For me, inflation rate has decelerated over the past couple of months now, only that inflationary pressure remains a major cause for concern for investors in the Nigerian economy.

When you take a look at our headline inflation rates, there are worries about the implications of the inflationary situation for the Nigerian economy because inflation rate escalates production cost and operating cost for businesses, it weakens purchasing power, it depresses sales, turnover, and profits of businesses, high food inflation aggravates poverty and social tension. In the meantime, I can confidently tell you that the key drivers of inflation are exchange rate depreciation, the illiquidity in the foreign exchange market, insecurity in the farming communities and structural constraints impacting negatively on productivity in the economy.

So we need to know that the naira exchange rate depreciation and volatility, Illiquidity in the foreign exchange market, high inflationary pressure, insecurity in parts of the country is affecting access to local raw materials (especially agricultural products), and distribution of finished products across the country, high energy costs, especially the skyrocketing cost of diesel and gas, high dependence on crude oil or foreign exchange earnings.

High and increasing fiscal burden of fuel subsidy and debt service, smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries in the light of the uptrend in crude oil price. All these headwinds must be holistically looked into by government to reduce impacts of inflation rate on the economy.

What is your view on the recent ban on foreigners purchasing Nigerian produce directly from. farmers?

Do you think this will favour AFAN members looking at the current situation? It is a welcome development for the Federal Government to ban foreigners from going to the farmgate to buy agric produce.

So, we need not to encourage this as farmers. It is not encouraging for foreigners at all to go to our farmers and meet them to buy our agric produce without government’s permit. So, we are in support of the Federal Government banning them not to purchase directly from the farmgate.

The move by the Federal Government is to apply protectionism by protecting our agric produce locally and local farmers. For me, we are local farmers and government is doing everything to support us and encourage us by dealing directly with us at the expense of the foreigners.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...