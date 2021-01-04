News

Oke Ogun PDP stakeholders laud Makinde over on-going projects, policies

Leaders and stakeholders of Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State declared at the weekend that they remained solidly behind Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. The leaders, including stakeholders and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oke Ogun Zone of the state commended the governor for undertaking several development projects and initiatives aimed at opening up Oke Ogun to the rest of the state and the country. Makinde was equally commended for introducing policies and programmes that had changed the standard of education for good in the state, including the free qualitative education programme and the reduction of out-of-school children, among others.

Speaking to newsmen at Otu, at the end of a meeting of Oke-Ogun PDP leaders and political appointees the trio of Chief Jacob Adetoro; Oyo North PDP Senatorial Chairman, Alhaji Waheed Oluwakemi and a leader of the party from Kajola Local Government, Alhaji Ajadi Waheed, made the declaration, insisting that Makinde had written his name in gold within a short time. According to Adetoro, notable PDP leaders in Oke Ogun, party structures across the 10 local governments, appointees of Makinde and the local government caretaker chairmen had converged on Otu to celebrate the New Year with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Townplanner Ademola Ajibola. He said: “We are here for the celebration of the New Year, but as people that belong to the same political group, we felt we should have some discussions among ourselves, which we feel will improve the relationship between the party and will assist the present administration in achieving its goals.

“The major issue we discussed was that we have not been holding regular meetings and as a political party, we need that very much. So, our agreement is that from this month, we will start our meetings at the ward level, local government and senatorial level before going to the state. The meetings will be held in compliance to COVID- 19 protocols.

