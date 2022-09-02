Okeagbe agog as Akeredolu elevates monarch to First Class

Jubilation galore

It has been jubilation galore at Okeagbe community, headquarters of Akoko North- West Local Government Area of Ondo State, and across Akokoland, following the elevation and restoration of HRM Oba OladunjoyeFajana, PhD, theAjanaAfa of Okeagbe to Grade A – first class traditional ruler status by the Ondo State Government. The Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu- led administration had last week to the joy of members of the community and state announced some changes in the traditional rulers cadre across the state in which some monarchs, among Oba Fajana, the Ajana Afa, Okeagbe were elevated and upgraded to Grade A – First Class traditional rulers. The status of the revered Ajana of Afa was alleged to have been downgraded by the then administration of Governor Olusegun Agagu in 2003, without any clear reason, or allegation or indication of wrongdoing. However, basking in the euphoriaof theelevationof the stoolof the monarch, the Traditional Council and members of the community told New Telegraph that the battle torightthewrong has beenon since 2003.

Oba Fajana’s emergence Oba

Fajana was crowned and ascended the revered throne of his Forefathers in 1991, two years after he was elected by the Kingmakers and Afa Traditional Council as the Oba elect. The retired world class Developmental Economist, prior to his ascension of the throne has worked with for several African Governments, shaping the economiesandfiscalpolicywhileworking at the World Bank, Washington DC in the United States of America, as well as the African Development Bank (ADB) in Abidjan, Cote D’IvoireandlaterinTunis, Tunisia. The monarch, while celebrating the 30th anniversary of his coronation and reign as the Ajana of Afa on November 27, 2021 last year, Oba Oladunjoye Fajana, was described “as truly a monarch after the people’s heart, whose 30 years of reign has recorded several outstanding achievements and brought about peace to the community. The community added: “Oba Fajana is an icon. His leadership style is exceptional. He showed the way for many of us to follow. When 30 years ago, our Kabiyesi was installed as the Ajana Afa of Okeagbe-Akoko, we were all happy andprayedthatduringhisreign, the people and the community would experienceunprecedenteddevelopment, andthatpeacefulco-existence would reign among the people. “We thank Godeven with a short timeafterourprayershavebeenanswered. Currently, Afa community in Okeagbe is ranked as one of the most peaceful communities in the state.”

Custodian of culture

They also noted that as the cus-todian of culture and traditions, Oba Fajana has continued to play significantrolesinensuringthatthe interest of his subjects is taken care of andthatthespiritof cooperation, communal living and peaceful coexistence for which Yoruba people are known is preserved. The monarch as a traditional ruler, the people added, has used his wealth of experience andknowledge to contribute meaningfully to theprogressanddevelopmentof the Okeagbe community. “Oba Oladunjoye Fajana is an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public and community service. He used his education and elevated positionsintheAfricanDevelopment Bank, and World Bank to uplift the standards of life of the people of the community. “As an Economics and man of the people, he has presided over the community withutmostprofessionalism, competence, dedication and commitmenttodevelopment, which he has in the last 30 years displayed through exemplary leadership that also brought dignity to traditional institutions.

Written history

The people of Afa-Okeagbe, according to the community’s oral and written history dated to time immemorial before their forefathers and progenitors moved from their ancestral home, called “Apole” migrated to the present Okeagbe in the early 1920. According to the history of the Okeagbe community, what is today regarded as Okeagbe-Akoko was perfected by Reverend Canon Lackland Augustus Lenon (later to be known as Archdeacon Lackland Augustus Lenon), a British Jamaican Anglican Missionary, and the District Officer for Akoko/Owo Affairs, who was deployed by the Colonial masters to Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East LGA to oversee theadministrativestructuresof the area. Oba Fajana, a leading figure as far back as his adolescent years, was the first Senior Prefect and Head Boy of Ajuwa Grammar School, Okeagbe-Akoko, a position he served for five years, being a new school then.

Akeredolu hails Oba

While reacting to the last week’s upgrading of the monarch’s stool by Governor Akeredolu, the Association of Nigerian Retired AfDB Professionals in a statement issued by Otunba Clement Babalola, said: “We received the awesome news of our dear Kabiyesi’s elevation with great celebration.” According to them, Oba Fajana has always been a brilliant mind and forger of unity everywhere he has been. They, however, prayed to God that the new role would continue to strengthen him to do more in good health and strength. The President of Ajuwa Old Students’ Association (AOSA), the monarch’s alma mater, Rtd Vice Admiral Sanmi Alade, the Jagungboye of Afa, Okeagbe, described the restoration/elevation of the Ajana Afa of Okeagbe stool as welcome development, saying “we thank Governor Akeredolu for elevating ourmostSeniorPrefecttobeamong the‘GradeA’ monarchsinthestate.” The immediate past Minister of State for the Niger Delta, Senator TayoAlasoadura, alsoanoldstudent of the school, rejoiced with Oba Fajana, stressingthattheupgradingof the revered stool of Ajana of Afa is better late than never. The member representing Akoko North-West/North-East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said seeing HRM Oba Oladunjoye Fajana, the Ajana Afa of OkeagbeclassifiedasaFirstClass traditional ruler in Ondo State, conforms with the traditional ethos of the Akokoland beyond 1952, when the Akoko Division of Obas (Akoko Pelu Pelu) where HRM Ajana Afa was a permanent member.

Akande happy

Also, the Chairman Akoko North-West Local Government Area, Mr. Ayo Akande, who said that he received the news of the monarch’selevationwithgratitude, however, lauded the Governor Akeredolufor deemingitfittoplaceHis Royal Majesty, the Ajana of Afa, accordingly. Other notable community leadersinOkeagbeandAkokoland, who havecontinuedtocelebratethisfeat, include Otunba Ayo Oladunni, the Asiwajuof Okeagbe-Akokoandthe former Vice Chairman of Mobil Oil Producing, the first black man to be elevated to that position, who praised the Almighty God for using GovernorAkeredolutoeffecttheupgrade of the stool of Ajana of Afa during the time Oba Fajana. Former Speaker of Ondo State Houseof Assembly, BakittaBello, in his remarks, stressed that the battle for the upgrade of Oba Fajana, and Ajana of Afa stool, has been on since 2003, when the then Governor OlusegunAgagu-ledadministration downgraded therevered monarch’s stool without any clear reason or indication of wrongdoing. Describing the elevation of the monarch to ‘Grade A’ monarch in the state “as heartwarming,” Mr. Olusoga Sofolahan, the Omoloofin Adimula of Afa, extolled the courageous stance of Governor Akeredolu to embark on the worthy exercise, even as he lamented the several years past administrations in the state have kept the monarch and community away from occupying their rightful position in the state’s traditional institution. A Prince, Foluso Arasanyin, who is being referred to as the “Palace Historian,” said: “Never could I have imagined that it could take so long for the Ondo State government to correct this abnormality.”

Divergent views

However, he lauded Governor Akeredolu for effecting this change and for correcting the age-long wrong during his time, and that of allleadersof thoughtof Okeagbe, as well as the entire people and traditional rulers who all had worked in unity to achieve this great feat. Meanwhile, reacting to the news of his elevation, in his reaction, Oba OladunjoyeFajana, whowaselated, expressedgratitudeandpraisedthe Almighty for returning and elevating him and the Ajana of Afa stool to ‘Grade A’ monarch. He also thanked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his courage for taking the bold step in the face of all odds, and for remembering Okeagbe-akoko in this time.

Perseverance good

On behalf of the family, Prince Olatunde Fajana, in his remarks, said: “This feat has further demonstrated that diligence and perseverance always pays off.” He, indeed, said that he was excited that this was possible during his brother’s reign as the 20th Ajana of Afaof Okeagbe, stressing thathis brother, Oba Fajana, has continued to leave indelible footprints of successeverywherehehasserved, even as he prayed for long life and more progress during his reign. Also, on behalf of the ruling house, Prince Olaniyi Fajana, recalled that despite many years of darkness, the God Almighty has used Governor Akeredolu to bring light to the Okeagbe community. He thanked all leaders of thought, including the chieftain of theAllProgressivesCongress(APC) in the state, Chief E. O Akeju; Asiwaju Otunba Ayo Oladunni; Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo; Odofin Olumuyiwa Asagunla; former Chief Justice Sehinde Kumuyi; Justice Ajama Judicial Panel and the Ondo State Government Exco; as well as all the Bureaucrats of the Ondo State civil service for their steadfastness and commitment to the cause.

