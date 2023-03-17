Okeagbe community relishes USE Festival in grand style

…tasks govt to promote cultural feast to boost revenue generation

Funfare

Amid frillsand excitement, the sons and daughters of Ogosi in Afa community in Okeagbe-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State at home and in the Diaspora celebrated and relished this year’s Annual USE Festival, a remarkable cultural heritage of the people. USE festival, which is age-long festival of the people bequeathed by their forefathers, is celebrated annually to herald other annual traditional festivals in Afa community as it promotes the rich cultural affinity and custom of the people, with specific reference to the way of life and lifestyle of their forefathers. Ogosi is a community with an enviable cultural heritage imbued with rich food, music and dance, dress culture and strong traditions that have continued to be upheld, revered and preserved by the people, even in the face of challenges posed by urbanisation and civilisation. The nine-day festival spiced by fun, conviviality, eating and drinking, singing and dancing, is usually celebrated in the month of February of every year by both the young and old in the community, who see the festival as part of ways to evoke the spirit and blessing of their ancestors.

Significance

USE Festival, as it is celebrated, usually kicks off on the eve of the main cultural displays, which is known as the “Ashenta” in the local dialect, as all participants gather at Iloro Quarters in Ogosi-Afa, where they eat roasted yams with palm oil, and drink local wine and assorted drinks singing traditional songs to praise and extolled the virtues of the ancestors and the community leaders. This is followed by the main USE Festival the following day with traditional music, referred to as Poun Poun, with intermittent shout of Eeo mai kerooooooo by the different age groups (young and elderly men and women). The maidens and young female children in the community wear beads of various colours and sizes round their waists, singing and dancing round the streets with old women who always join them in the singing and dancing. This is also climaxed with the traditional dance with variety dance performance and display by male and female dancers to Agogo (gongs) music/rhythm played by the Origbo and Oyere Age Groups to showcase the dexterity of the dancers, as well as the historical and cultural harmony of the people. The grand finale of the dancing carnival is usually on the third day, which is a day set aside when the maidens and young female children with beads sing and dance to the houses of the leaders and traditional chiefs in the community respectively to eulogise and praise them as part of ways to showcase their love for the people in line with their rich cultural heritage.

Diri recounts

However, after this other subsequent events of the USE Festival would follow to make up the nine days celebration. Traditionally, the singing and dancing start from Irija Quarters, which comprise Ogedengbe House (the late Chief Ogedengbe, a legal luminary) to Giwa House (Late Chief Rufus Giwa was the Chairman of Lever Brothers), Elejofe House, Bada House, Aliu Onitiju House, Ademolekun House; as well as Ijase, Elekan, Igafo made up of Ajetunmobi House, and Eriro, Iguwa, Igogun that consist of Pa John Oladapo House, Elemofe House, Elegiri House, Chief Olisa Aremo House, Aro Giwa House and Otunba Solomon Oladunni House (a former Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria) in that order as a mark of respect to the chiefs and community leaders. Though this year’s edition of the festival has come and gone, members of the community and Okeagbe-Akoko in general, are still savouring the glamour and glitz of the cultural festivities, and its relevance to the cultural and socio-economic growth and development of the community. To add value to this year’s celebration and make it a huge success, a committee, tagged: “2023 USE Festival Organising Committee,” led by Basorun Akinwumi Bada, as the Chairman, Planning Committee, was set up to ensure the success of festival and to create a standard such that any Ogosi son and daughter living in any part of the world will be proud of. The committee, which had since swung to action last year, has as terms of reference to ensure that the festival subsequently becomes more attractive with new innovations, which include award presentation and prize-giving, among others that were introduced.

Bashorun justifies myth

According to Bashorun Bada, an engineer and the former Managing Director of PHCN Transmission, the potential of the USE Festival as a boost to the tourism and hospitality industry of the community, Ondo State in particular, and the country in general, which could not be quantified if well harnessed is also being focused on and explored. The Chairman, Planning Committee said: “The Committee will leave no stone unturned as the nineday cultural festival would showcase the rich cultural heritage and values of the people of Ogosi-Afa, Okeagbe to the outside world. “I must also appreciate the people of Ogosi-Afa, Okeagbe for their unwavering interest in making the event a memorable one.” At the end of this year’s celebration, he stated that USE Festival would have become a major tourist attraction in Okeagbe and the state in particular, adding that “as a community, we need to appreciate the dynamic nature of our cultures and acknowledge USE Festival as a veritable platform to further celebrate our unity in diversity.” Bada, who further pointed out that the USE Festival had become a major tourist attraction in Okeagbe community, however, urged the state government to support the community in repackaging the festival and develop it into an international tourist event with potential to generate revenue for the state and country, respectively.

Essence

“With what we have seen here today and in the last few days since the festival kicked off, if we can get the support of international donors and sponsors through the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), USE Festival can be taken to an international height where tourists will come from all parts of the world to witness the annual cultural event. “This will further boost the economy of the community, the state and the country at large,” Bada further added. In his remarks, a former Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria and Asiwaju of Okeagbe- Akoko, Otunba Solomon Oladunni, one of the community leaders and chiefs, at the grand finale of the festival, also reinforced the call on the government to pay more attention to development of culture and tourism potential of various communities in Ondo State, as an alternative source of income generation and cultural contingency. Explaining how the government and other stakeholders could explore the opportunities embedded in the USE Festival, the Asiwaju of Okeagbe said that the government should incorporate the festival into its economic diversification plans and strategies.

Tourism factor

Oladunni noted that tourism could be explored to shore up the dwindling revenue generation of the country if properly harnessed, as well as promote cultural affinity among the various people of the country. He said: “The Federal Government should collaborate with the state government and the people of Ogosi Afa Okeagbe in creating a platform where the USE Festival could be showcased for the world to embrace.” According to him, tourism could be used to generate more revenue for the government, especially at this period that oil and gas, which is the mainstay of the nation’s economy, is being challenged globally. Also speaking, the former Managing Director of Olive Communications, High Chief Adewumi Efficacy, the Ologotun Igase, who recalled that USE Festival ushers in other annual festivals in the community, noted that it promotes the rich cultural heritage of the people, with specific reference to the way of life and lifestyle of their forefathers. He said that the USE Festival is usually celebrated every February, noting that this year’s event was not devoid of the usual fanfare, with the active participation of sons and daughters of the quarters within and outside the country. He added: “We want the government to join hands with the people of Ogosi-Afa Okeagbe with a view to promoting the festival to international recognition in order to attract visitors and tourists yearly to the festival so as to boost the economy of the community and state.

Support base

“As you can see now, there are cultural displays and dances by the old and the young, who not only thrilled the guests, but also added glitz and glamour to the festivities. The festival is special and I am urging the government at all levels to pay special attention to the development of culture and tourism potential, particularly the USE Festival,” Adewumi stated. Also, the Elegiri of Afa, Chief Oladimeji Ojo said if proper attention was paid to tourism and culture, it would not only serve as an alternative source of income, but also reinforce the fight against social vices towards ensuring peace in the area. Other community chiefs, who spoke separately in the same vein at the event, include the Sarede, Chief Folorunso Bada; the Olisa Iruja, Chief Soji Aremo; Elejofe, Chief Ajayi Festus; the Aro Onile, Chief Akintunde Giwa; the Elemofe, and Chief Charles Ajakaye, who in their remarks noted that the development of USE Festival would go a long way in increasing the state revenue, boosting the local economy as well as promote social empowerment and peace of local communities.

