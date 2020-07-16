Okebukola bags international award for contributing to e-Learning in Africa

Renowned Professor of Science and Computer Education at the and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Distinguished Prof. Peter Okebukola has won the AdasiScience True African Heroes Award 2020 as the ‘Pillar of E-Learning in Africa’ for his tremendous contributions to E-Learning in the Continent.

The former NUC Secretary is the pioneer Director, Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE).

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN has congratulated the eminent Scholar on his latest award, describing him as the “great pride of LASU.”

In a personal message to the Awardee, Prof. Fagbohun wrote: “Distinguished Prof., multiple award winner and the great pride of LASU, hearty congratulations, sir.

“You are always looking for the good in others, and for the good of others. Little wonder, you are sought after globally. On behalf of our great Institution, the Lagos State University, we heartily congratulate you on this very recent recognition as Pillar of E- Learning in Africa. We are deeply proud of you sir.”

Distinguished Prof. Okebukoka has continued to set the pace for his E-Learning efforts in the country. The Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, LASU-ACEITSE, under the leadership of Distinguished Prof. Okebukola OFR, has left no gap in learning by holding regular virtual lectures for it’s students, with some eminent personalities, such as Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, as Guest Lecturers.

