Okebukola: State varsities, satellite campuses, cause of half-baked graduates

A former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, has attributed the cause of unemployable and half-baked graduates in the country to underfunding of state-owned universities.

Okebukola, who stated this while delivering the convocation lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, said the situation had led to the establishment of satellite campuses across the country where unfit graduates were being rolled out.

According to the former NUC boss, most universities created satellite campuses for the sole purpose of making money rather than achieving proper academic goals.

Delivering the lecture titled; ‘Does Nigeria’s Development Cap Fit The Nigerian University System?’, Okebukola said: “The major reason some of our graduates turn out to be half-baked is, number one, the severe financial handicap inflicted, especially on state-owned universities.

“In an attempt to meet their financial needs especially, for salaries, these universities literally sell their certificates through running poorly-delivered courses in poorly-resourced campuses affiliated to other private or public institutions far from the main campuses.

“The double-speak of the governors in the states which owned the universities is seen in the severe cut in subvention and the directive not to charge tuition beyond a rediculously low rate.

“To make up for the shortfall in revenue, the authorities of these universities end up admitting all manner of persons into programmes in satellite or affiliate campuses in large numbers

. “With the lecture forming part of the activities to mark the fourth and fifth convocation ceremony of the institution, Okebukola maintained that; “Add the poor delivery of the curriculum at such campuses and what we end up with are graduates who are even less than ‘halfbaked’.

“These are the persons giving the products of the Nigerian university system a bad name. The other factor of course is interruption to academic calendar brought about by endless cycles of strikes.”

