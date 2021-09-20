News

Okebukola: State varsities, satellite campuses, cause of half-baked graduates

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

A former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, has attributed the cause of unemployable and half-baked graduates in the country to underfunding of state-owned universities.

 

Okebukola, who stated this while delivering the convocation lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, said the situation had led to the establishment of satellite campuses across the country where unfit graduates were being rolled out.

 

According to the former NUC boss, most universities created satellite campuses for the sole purpose of making money rather than achieving proper academic goals.

 

Delivering the lecture titled; ‘Does Nigeria’s Development Cap Fit The Nigerian University System?’, Okebukola said: “The major reason some of our graduates turn out to be half-baked is, number one, the severe financial handicap inflicted, especially on state-owned universities.

 

“In an attempt to meet their financial needs especially, for salaries, these universities literally sell their certificates through running poorly-delivered courses in poorly-resourced campuses affiliated to other private or public institutions far from the main campuses.

 

“The double-speak of the governors in the states which owned the universities is seen in the severe cut in subvention and the directive not to charge tuition beyond a rediculously low rate.

 

“To make up for the shortfall in revenue, the authorities of these universities end up admitting all manner of persons into programmes in satellite or affiliate campuses in large numbers

. “With the lecture forming part of the activities to mark the fourth and fifth convocation ceremony of the institution, Okebukola maintained that; “Add the poor delivery of the curriculum at such campuses and what we end up with are graduates who are even less than ‘halfbaked’.

 

“These are the persons giving the products of the Nigerian university system a bad name. The other factor of course is interruption to academic calendar brought about by endless cycles of strikes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Peace can only be achieved by tackling poverty, says Jonathan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advocated for the pursuit of peace as a way to tackling poverty and attainment of prosperity. Jonathan made this known on Friday in Abuja while speaking at the public presentation of a research report entitled; ‘Terrorism and Banditry: The Nexus,’ published by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF). The former president, […]
News

Adopt federal character to heal injustice in polity, group appeals to Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A group of concerned Nigerians under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), have charged President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to ensure the application of  the federal character principle in appointments into sensitive positions. The professionals said the framers of the 1999 Constitution of […]
News

Wailers wish list for 2021 

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Nigerians are set to usher in a new year in less than two weeks from now, one cannot help but guage the minds of those who see themselves as opposition figures to President Muhammadu Buhari. This group of people aptly called wailers because of their penchant to criticize everything the President does since their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica