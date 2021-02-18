Metro & Crime

Okebukola turns 70, bows out of varsity system

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

He’s a rare God’s gift to LASU, Nigeria, says VC

Management of Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday described Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola as an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and an unfathomably loyal ‘staff’, whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution in the face of more prestigious offers, “is a stuff of legends”. Okebukola, former Acting Vice-Chancellor of LASU and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), who joined LASU as one of its pioneer academic staff, yesterday bowed out of the university system, as he clocked 70 years, the mandatory retirement age for professorial cadre.

The LASU Acting VC, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, in a retirement/ birthday congratulatory statement issued and signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, lauded Okebukola for what he described as his sterling contributions to the development of the institution.

He said: “Most recently, his role in LASU’s appointment by the World Bank as Africa Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) is particularly remarkable; just as is his effort in the successful take-off of the centre.” Oke, who extolled Okebukola’s virtues, commended his incalculable positive contributions to the university in particular and by extension, the nation’s education sector, describing him as a “rare gift of God to LASU.” Similarly, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, in a statement entitled: “Celebration of a Worthy Mentor – Peter Akinsola Okebukola,” praised Okebukola. He said: “You were one of the critical winning jokers that God used for us to turn LASU round.

You taught me so many things. You imbued in me so many excellent practices. The confidence that one must radiate when speaking in public, how to apply practical knowledge as distinct from the theoretical in policy decisions were just a few of the many things that you ingrained in me. Baba, you taught me how to remain focused, no matter the distractions around me. “The above and many more I can continue to recall. When I became the Vice-Chancellor of our great institution, you stood firmly with me and held my hand for five years for which LASU became a household name. I will forever thank God for giving me the opportunity to be your mentee. “Oga, on this special day, I say thank you sir. God bless you and all yours. You will remain a blessing to humanity.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa Assembly summons deputy gov, Auditor General over COVID-19 funds

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19, has summoned the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emmnauel Akabe, who is the state’s Deputy Governor to appear before it on Thursday. Also to appear before the committee is the state’s Auditor General, Riyanu Lamus. They are expected to answer questions […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N1.7bn fraud: EFCC rearraigns CEO of First Nations Airways, Odukoya

Posted on Author Reporter

  John Chikezie The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has re-arraigned Kayode Odukoya, CEO of First Nation Airways Limited, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos over allegations of forged memorandum of loss of Lagos State certificate of occupancy and N1.7 billion fraud. Odukoya was docked along his companies, First Nation Airways Limited and […]
Metro & Crime

Relief: Shippers’ Council donates items to Abuja school, children’s home

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Friday, donated various items to students of Government Junior Secondary School (JSS), Kurudu and the Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, all in the nation’s political capital, Abuja. The NSC, which donated different items worth millions of naira, said that the gesture was in keeping with its yearly Corporate Social Responsibility to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica