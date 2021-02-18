Okebukola turns 70, bows out of varsity system

He’s a rare God’s gift to LASU, Nigeria, says VC

Management of Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday described Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola as an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and an unfathomably loyal ‘staff’, whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution in the face of more prestigious offers, “is a stuff of legends”. Okebukola, former Acting Vice-Chancellor of LASU and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), who joined LASU as one of its pioneer academic staff, yesterday bowed out of the university system, as he clocked 70 years, the mandatory retirement age for professorial cadre.

The LASU Acting VC, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, in a retirement/ birthday congratulatory statement issued and signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, lauded Okebukola for what he described as his sterling contributions to the development of the institution.

He said: “Most recently, his role in LASU’s appointment by the World Bank as Africa Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) is particularly remarkable; just as is his effort in the successful take-off of the centre.” Oke, who extolled Okebukola’s virtues, commended his incalculable positive contributions to the university in particular and by extension, the nation’s education sector, describing him as a “rare gift of God to LASU.” Similarly, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, in a statement entitled: “Celebration of a Worthy Mentor – Peter Akinsola Okebukola,” praised Okebukola. He said: “You were one of the critical winning jokers that God used for us to turn LASU round.

You taught me so many things. You imbued in me so many excellent practices. The confidence that one must radiate when speaking in public, how to apply practical knowledge as distinct from the theoretical in policy decisions were just a few of the many things that you ingrained in me. Baba, you taught me how to remain focused, no matter the distractions around me. “The above and many more I can continue to recall. When I became the Vice-Chancellor of our great institution, you stood firmly with me and held my hand for five years for which LASU became a household name. I will forever thank God for giving me the opportunity to be your mentee. “Oga, on this special day, I say thank you sir. God bless you and all yours. You will remain a blessing to humanity.”

Like this: Like Loading...