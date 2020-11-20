Sports

Okechukwu faults Rohr’s endless building process

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Ex-international, Uche Okechukwu, has lamented the continuous building process of the Super Eagles by coach Gernot Rohr, as he called on the Nigeria Football Federation to try and ask questions from the coach. The rock solid defender in his playing days told our correspondent in a chance meeting in Aba, Abia State, that the federation only lament when results not going the way of the team and forget immediately the coach recorded few good results.

Okechukwu was reacting to the recent performance of the Super Eagles in recent games where they failed to get a win against Sierra Leone over two legs in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played in Benin City, Nigeria and Freetown, Sierra Leone respectively.

The Eagles surrendered a 4-0 lead in the first game played at home as the match ended 4-4 to the disappointment of Nigerians who expected noting less that total victory in the game. The disappointment continued when the team could only play out a goalless draw in the second leg, making the team to wait again for qualification. The defender popularly called Gentle Giant during his playing days said some people were comparing Rohr quest for building every time with the era of Coach Clemens Westerhoff, a generation that Nigerians continued to use as talking point, something he said was not the same.

“Nobody returned to ask questions after few good results about what had happened in the past, which has been the problem,” he said. “When your team failed to get the needed result, you ask questions and try to sort the problem, but here we don’t ask questions and that has been the problem. “A lot of people seems to forget that our team that they are using as a yardstick today, the 1994 team, that team started in 1989.

“We played together as a team at the 1989 ECOWAS Game in Bauchi, the next competition was AFCON 1990, then the 1990 AFCON in Algeria, the same team went to Senegal in 1992 before the 1994 tournament that we won.

“The same team also qualified for the World Cup in 1994 and bulk of that team went to the Olympics in 1996. Look at how many years, but we were not changing line up every match day, for a new player to break into that team, you have to have done something extra-ordinary as an individual. “People said Westerhof was building, he wasn’t building, it was a continuous process and that was why we were getting results.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Alderweireld’s late header sinks Gunners

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Wolves, Aston Villa Toby Alderweireld’s late header gave Tottenham victory in a tightly-contested north London derby. There was an eerie atmosphere behind closed doors in the vast Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but this was still a fiercely-competitive derby in the traditions of this great rivalry as Spurs and Arsenal battle for a place in […]
Sports

David Luiz extends Arsenal contract

Posted on Author Reporter

  David Luiz has extended his stay at Arsenal until the end of the 2020-21 season after the club triggered the option of a second year in his contract, putting an end to speculation that his spell would conclude this month. The Guardian understands the centre-back, who is among the club’s highest earners and had […]
Sports

Amuneke to Eagles: Be ready for tough game in Freetown

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says team must be fit mentally, tactically   Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke, has asked the Super Eagles of Nigeria to prepare themselves for a tough game when they file out against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the second leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for Freetown on Tuesday.   The Coach […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: