Okechukwu rejects Enugu LP Rep ticket, says he remains in PDP

The Deputy Minority Leader in the House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Toby Okechukwu, has declined to contest again either in the Labour Party or any party at all. Okechukwu, whose name appeared as LP candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency in the list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, released a statement in Enugu, Wednesday to decline the offer. The three-term member of the green chambers disclaimed the publication, insisting that he is still a member of the PDP.

The statement by Okechukwu reads, “My attention has been drawn to the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 20th September 2022 wherein my name was published as the Labour Party Candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State.”

