Okechukwu To Atiku: You’ve no competence to speak for Ndigbo

Voice of Nigeria (VON) Director-General, Osita Okechukwu, has called out the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, stating that he has no competence to speak for and defend the Igbo in Nigeria. Okechukwu stated this in reaction to Atiku’s disposition that the 13-member transition committee of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has no Igbo person included. Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in reacting to the composition of the transition committee frowned at the president-elect leaving out the Igbo in the committee. Some persons have accused the Director of Media and Publicity of the transition committee, Bayo Onanuga of being responsible for the exclusion of the Igbo in the transition committee. According to them, Onanuga has shown enough disdain for the Igbo to influence their exclusion. However, Okechukwu in his response to Atiku said he ought to have realised the importance of politics of inclusion and allowed the Igbo to produce the presidential candidate of the PDP. Okechukwu in the statement he issued in Abuja, stated: “I make bold to state that the former vice president had long lost the moral high ground to parade himself or even pontificate as friend of Ndigbo. It’s sheer hypocrisy and cannot wipe out the injury inflicted on Igbo members of PDP by our dear brother-in-law.”