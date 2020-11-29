Okechukwu wants support for Eguavoen

Ex-international, Uche Okechukwu, has called for support for newly appointed Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen.

Speaking with our correspondent, the former Super Eagles captain, said his colleague has what it takes to succeed on the job as he played the game to the highest level. Okechukwu and Eguavoen were teammates in the national team in the late 80s and 90s, playing together when the Super Eagles won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 while also qualifying for the World Cup same year.

It would be recalled that the NFF appointed Eguavoen, who has coached the national team in the past, as the Technical Director of the federation, replacing Bitrus Bewarang.

“Well he (Eguavoen) has the ex-perience after playing the game at the highest level and also as a coach himself,” he said. “I want him to remember that he is a Nigerian and should know how it works in this part of the world, so he should give it his best shot. “I hope the people who appointed him will support him because the biggest thing he can have is experience and he has that already.

“I know what is expected of him, he knows the love our people have for football and they always want the best from their team everytime. “I wish him all the best in that job and hopefully he can make his experience count on our football and not just the Super Eagles alone.”

