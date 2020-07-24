Okedeyi’s death throws basketball fraternity into mourning

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has received with shock the death of referee Razak Okedeyi whose sad demise occurred on Thursday, 23rd, July, 2019. Breaking the tragic news on Thursday, FIBA certified Referee and coordinator of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council, Kingsley Ojeaburu said Okedeyi died shortly after complaining of a severe headache.

The NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida described the news of one of the rising referees in Nigeria as shocking and very difficult to comprehend. “I am just speechless. Imagine a young chap who was about to start his journey in life as a man just suddenly dying.

Who are we to question in this situation or how are we going to describe this?” NBBF’s Vice President and the South West representative on the board, Babs Ogunade in his reaction described Okedeyi’s death as a great blow to the basketball fraternitymostespecially in Nigeria. “Dear Lord, he just anchored the recent online South West Zonal Referees training Programme that took place last week and was preparing the Coaches’ training module billed for Monday.

