Okegbenro hails Pinnick on FIFA Council seat

The Chief Executive Officer of Peachtree Communications Limited, Gboyega Okegbenro, has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, over his election into the Federation of International Football Association Council at the weekend.

The NFF boss was on Friday in Rabat, Morocco elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football.

He attained the exalted seat after defeating his only rival, incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi, by 43 votes to 8 at the Congress staged at the Royal Ballroom of the Sofitel Hotel in Morocco’s administrative capital. In a reaction, Okegbenro said this was a victory for all footballloving fans in Nigeria.

He noted that Pinnick has shown other Nigerians that they can attain any level with hard work, perseverance and doggedness. Okegbenro, a journalist of high repute and a sports marketing consultant, said he was elated because Pinnick gave his all and succeeded in the end. He said: “I congratulate Pinnick and also congratulate Nigerians. It is a victory for us all.

Pinnick is always tactical in playing his politics. Not many gave him a chance when he contested the CAF position but he won. He is now in FIFA and we should be proud of him.

“This is a good omen and I believe this will boost the fortunes of the game in the country in the months ahead.”

Okegbenro also showered praises on the NFF General Secretary, Muhammed Sanusi and other board members of the federation for the huge support given to Pinnick in the past months of electioneering.

Pinnick’s entry into the 37-member FIFA Council came at the 43rd Ordinary and Elective General Assembly of CAF, and was accomplished hours after the man he supported for the CAF Presidency, Dr Patrice Motsepe of South Africa, mounted the ‘throne’ unchallenged.

