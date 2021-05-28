Okeke hails Ukaegbu on appointment as Fed. Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission

Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotel Group, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia) has described the appointment of Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu as a Federal Commissioner (Abia State) of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) as well-deserved and timely.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed that the newly appointed Federal Commissioner has the capacity to discharge his duties and responsibilities meritoriously, adding that Ukaegbu has carved niche for himself as a criminologist, social crusader, public administrator and astute politician.

Okeke, while wishing the new appointee success in his noble assignment, called on Abians at home and abroad to rally support for Ukaegbu in his new role.

In a message of goodwill, the business magnate and politician, charged the new Federal Commissioner to sustain his good deeds.

He said: “I received with joy the news of the appointment of Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu as a Federal Commissioner (Abia State) of Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

“The appointee has the capacity needed for the noble role.

“As a seasoned public administrator, he will use his position to advance the cause of a fair and just society.

“The newly appointed Federal Commissioner has contributed to the APC through various platforms.

“Hence, the appointment is well-deserved and encouraging.”

Okeke wished Ukaegbu a successful tenure in office.

Like this: Like Loading...