Okezie storm to gold for Team Delta in 400m

It was an elated Chidi Okezie that rushed to the tape sideline of the track after winning the 400m gold medal at the 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

During the last edition in Abuja, the US based athlete failed to get to the final and there was anxiety around his performance as he failed to win his heat.

He however came out smoking right from the block as he raced to a new Personal Best to win the title for Delta State.

In a tension-filled final, which provided a fitting climax to the great times we had witnessed on Day 1 and 2 inside a pumping Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, it was the Delta State athlete who delivered, claiming a decisive victory in 45.60secs, 0.48secs clear of Team Lagos’ Emmanuel Ojeli.

The third member of the ‘terrific trio’ Sikiru Adeyemi – who was the second athlete to run inside 46secs this year – had the consolation of snatching bronze in 46.51secs following a strong late surge.

