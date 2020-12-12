OkHi launches in Nigeria with its partner Interswitch

Smart addressing startup, OkHi, has announced it is launching in Nigeria in partnership with Interswitch, one of Africa’s largest financial technology & digital commerce companies. Together, the businesses are aiming to solve a painful problem for millions of Nigerians – the lack of addressing systems. Currently, the lack of addressing infrastructure negatively affects the entire economy.

Accurate addresses are vital for delivery and financial services, and the problem costs Nigeria an estimated $2 billion a year in inefficiency. Delivery businesses often get lost and call their customers on average over three times to find their door.

OkHi’s solution is a smart address – a GPS pin linked to a person’s name and phone number. Their approach is to enable any business to collect an accurate address, deliver to it without getting lost and continuously verify it.

Initially launched in Kenya, OkHi is aiming to recreate its East African success in Nigeria. In Kenya, the company has powered 475,000 address verifications, reduced the average cost of delivery by 20% and reduced delivery times by 40 per cent. Now, OkHi’s attention is on Nigeria. In partnership with Interswitch, one of Africa’s biggest fintech success stories, OkHi hopes to roll out its smart addressing system across the country and ensure all 195 million Nigerians have access to an address. Already, OkHi has secured some of Nigeria’s leading startups as customers including Kuda Bank, Okra and Zedvance.

Having recently raised $1.5 million investment from Interswitch, Founders Factory Africa and Asian venture capital firm Betatron, the company is also building its local team and is seeking Nigerian staff to boost its sales and growth. OkHi was founded by Timbo Drayson, who launched Google Maps across EMEA, a role which made him familiar with Africa’s addressing problem. Discussing OkHi’s progress and its launch in Nigeria, he said: He said: “OkHi gives addresses not only to places, but also to people. From e-commerce businesses, to banks and emergency services, our technology enables people to be included in accessing services they need and deserve.

“We are so excited about the start of our Nigerian journey. With Interswitch, we have a partner and investor whose technology has already had a massive impact on millions of Nigerians. Their expertise and infrastructure will position us to scale country-wide as quickly as possible.”

