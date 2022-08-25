Okija: Breaking the grips of violent crimes

Initial fear

The Okija community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State came under the searchlight of the media in 2004 when news of the discovery of over 50 human corpses at the Ogwugwu Akpu shrine broke. A whistleblower had let the cat out of the bag alleging that the worshippers at the shrine had been swindling unsuspecting members of the public through manipulation and the fear treatment. Tales about the Okija shrine to a large extent painted a gory image of a community that rightly or wrongly, has been branded a home for all manner of fetish practices and extra judicial killings. Much as this ugly perception of the Okija community remained in the minds and psyche of some members of the public, the community however, has through intentionally efforts, tried to re-write the ugly narrative and tell their own story of their community looking on the brighter side.

Years later

Years later, after the damage has reasonably been controlled, the name Okija is in the news again following the activities of cultists and ritualists as witnessed in the bloody clashes between the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and some unknown gunmen who claim to be fighting for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra under the umbrella of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Similarly, the activities of some alleged native doctors who were said to be fortifying the hoodlums with talisman to make them impregnable to bullets and other firearms came into the picture. It may be needless to mention the rampant establishment of fetish shrines and how unsuspecting locals were being led into oathtaking, in line with a sinister code of silence. The attendant evil precipitated by the reign of gangsters and cult lords forced the Okija community to resort to the spiritual purging of the community by invoking 15 deities of the land led by the Ulasi and the Ogwugwu, to contend with the unknown gunmen and the ritualists, in a spiritual warfare to end the rampant incidents of ritual killings, kidnapping and raping of village women in the area.

Arrestofnativedoctors

This came to light when four suspected native doctors allegedly involved in ritual killings and kidnapping fled the town for fear of incurring the wrath of the deities. On this occasion, it was gathered that 24 hours after some unknown gunmen engaged in a gun battle with the Anambra state Joint Task Force on Security at Ihiala town, which led to the killing of six bandits and arrest of three suspects, their native doctors took flight to the neighbouring Okija town. The villagers carried out what was called spiritual cleansing and laying of courses on any person or group of persons that would henceforth be involved in such criminality. The consequences for being involved in such criminal acts would be the agony of slow and painful death once it has been confirmed by the deities and found to be guilty.

Consequences of acts

According to the Chief Priest Ozo Calistus Ahize, spiritual head of Ezi- Odinamma Okija, who spoke to our correspondent; all the deities in Okija, about fifteen of them led by Ulasi and the Ogwugwu Akpu, Ogwugwu Isiula, Ogwugwu Abogu , Ogwugwu Mmiri and the rest have been invoked to fight against kidnapping and ritual killings by the unknown gunmen. He said: “We have been fighting them and they know that Okija have never been a safe haven for them and these people in question, are not even from Okija; they came to our community to cause trouble and we have, and will continue to give them a good run for their money. Some of them who claim that they are real native doctors have since fled and there are some that felt that nothing would happen but today they have become history because the deities have carried the war to them and more heads would certainly roll in Okija even if there are natives from our town who are involved in this act of criminality”, he said. He noted further that Okija town had two traditional Ozo groups which include his own group and the other that is described as Ozo born-again who joined hands in carrying out the spiritual activity in the area. Similarly the town now cuts the picture of a drug peddling route and a theatre of war for cultists with constant sporadic shootings at least three times a week leaving scores dead and others injured.

Response by NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been a constant visitor to the town and as at the time of this report, 27 suspects have been arrested with huge quantities of various types of narcotics. Also Indian hemp farms and factory in Ngburumili have been discovered by the agency while the owners and farmers have taken flight abandoning their trade. Consequent upon this dangerous development the Okija community recently resolved to take far reaching actions to stem this rising tide of criminality. The actions of Okija community however, connect to the Anambra state government fight against insecurity in the area. Governor Charles Soludo had announced that any building found to be harbouring kidnappers, cultists and unknown gunmen would be pulled down. According to the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anahara: “Our government has zero tolerance to crime of any kind and we have given the respective community leaders the directive to ensure that those undesirable elements are stamped out of their communities. We have taken measures to complement the activities of the Community Vigilante Groups by injecting new blood into the system which has added tonic to the fight against insecurity. Against this backdrop the Okija community recently gave the suspected criminals one week to leave the town or face grave consequences.

Residents speak

Former Commissioner for Works and a son of Okija community, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, told our correspondent that the order would not be compromised. His words: “We the sons and daughters of Okija community have resolved to stop the activities of these people that have been soiling the image of our town through kidnapping, cultism and ritual killings. “We told them that we are not against anyone that chooses to peddle narcotics, but such persons will have to take the business elsewhere to another town and not Okija. “Trades like this attract and draw criminals’ elements to the community and when they come they begin to nurse ideas of armed robbery and kidnapping expeditions. “For those involved in cultism, we have ordered our sons who have chosen the path of cultism to do that outside our community and when they come to Okija they should see their fellow young men as brothers and not enemies or rival cult groups.”

Way forward

Emeakayi noted that Okija is no longer that kind of rural community that they used to know because it has become an Urban City with visitors from far and wide settling down in the town to do business. “We have large markets in Okija and we have so many non-Okija people residing in our town hence this kind of activities would affect the economy of our town including commerce so they have to leave our town”, he said. He noted that this is part of the community’s way of abiding with the directive of the Anambra state government in fighting insecurity in the state. For the people of Okija, it is a task that must be accomplished and one that would help in arresting incidents of brigandage and criminality in the community.

