Sports

Okika, Omeruo win Luik Tennis League titles

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Justina Aniefiok The 3rd edition of the annual Members League of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club ended on Saturday in glamour at the club premises in Lekki, Lagos.

 

After a highly thrilling and entertaining week-long tennis tournament that featured singles and doubles in both male and female categories, the finals witnessed a big carnival and top quality tennis display. In the end, it was Emelie Okika and NJ Omeruo who emerged winners of the men and women singles event respectively. Okika defeated Rume Dubre 6-4, 6-0 in the highly entertaining final match.

 

The first set was tough as both smashers gave a good account of themselves but in the second Okika dominated largely to confirm supremacy. After his victory, Okika said it was sweet to defeat the same player that denied him the title in the last edition. “I won the very first edition and last year I lost to Dubre. It is nice to reclaim the title

 

. I was focused and very determined to win. Dubre is very skillful and talented but I stayed focused to ensure victory,” Okika said. In the women cadre, Omeruo overpowered Mobalaji Ogundairo also in straight sets of 6-3, 6-0. Despite the score, it was a final match that kept club members at the edge of their seats with quality display.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rodgers: Iheanacho can shoot himself out of Vardy’s shadow

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kelechi Iheanacho has the potential to replace Jamie Vardy as the Foxes’ main striker. Iheanacho, 23, has played second fiddle to Vardy since joining Leicester from Manchester City in 2017. The Nigeria international had to wait until December before making his first league appearance for Rodgers’ side this […]
Sports

Gunners at war: Ex-captain, others boil over staff sack, Aubameyang’s pay rise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal are increasingly confident they are close to agreeing a bumper new deal with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – just 24 hours after the club revealed plans to make 55 members of staff redundant. Arsenal players have been left furious by the club’s controversial redundancy proposals which come as negotiations with Aubameyang over a new […]
Sports

FA Community Shield come alive on DStv,Gotv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2020-21 Premier League season is just around the corner, with the battle set to begin in earnest on Saturday, 12 September for the Premier League and La Liga and on Saturday, 19 September for Serie A. Arsenal and Liverpool will be raising the curtain on the highly anticipated season, with African superstars, Mohammed Salah […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: