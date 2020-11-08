Okiro: It’s time to rebuild security infrastructure

Chief Mike Okiro is a retired Inspector-General of Police and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks about the recent carnage in the country and general policing

How do you see the recent hijack of the #EndSARS protests and consequent killings and destruction of assets?

These were very shocking destructive incidents. To start with, the protests were very peaceful and the youths made their fivepoint demands to the Federal Government. You will recall that the IGP immediately dissolved SARS throughout the country and replaced it with SWAT, with commencement of psychological evaluation, training and retraining of disbanded SARS officials prior to re-deployment.

Similarly, the IGP had reaffirmed the constitutional rights of Nigerians to peaceful assembly and protest, the sanctity of life of every Nigerian and the role of the Police in protecting this right and reaffirmed that the five-point demands of the protesters and the EndSARS movement are genuine concerns and will be addressed by the government.’

In this regard, a communiqué was signed by the Inspector General of Police and Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, and with the dissolution of SARS, arrangements were put in place to embark on comprehensive reforms aimed at repositioning the Nigerian Police Force as a modern, responsive and citizens-centered law enforcement organisation.

You are also aware that an order by the IGP to all State Commands to halt the use of force against protesters; unconditional release of arrested protesters and citizens; open communication and outreach to citizens to establish trust and confidence and a roadmap for the implementation of the White Paper of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the SARS.

But all of a sudden things went down south and mayhem followed…

That is the point I’m making. The hijack and consequent killings of about 73 persons, including 22 policemen and destruction of many critical security formations across the country under the guise of #EndSARS protests, was a huge setback to our nation. Look, my heart goes out to all Nigerians who lost one person or another in the incident. In particular, as a retired IGP and former Chairman of Police Service Commission I feel the pains of these officers and men who were attacked and were forced out of their stations by touts in the name of protests. Worse still is killing of these law-enforcement officers; this is barbaric and unheard in the history of policing in Nigeria.

My heart goes out to those who lost their lives in the protest, and that is why no efforts should spared in providing succor to the families of these slain men. Life is irreplaceable, and people should have regard for the sanctity of life and respect for rule of law, otherwise, there will be descent to anarchy.

I’m am aware of the existence of insurance policy for officers and men of the force, but I want to commended governors of Lagos and Rivers states who have either granted scholarships to children of some of the police officers or paid some damages to their dependants, and I urge other states to emulate this.

I found the attacks on the police formations as crass arson and it will take government and even the private sector years to recover from it. In Lagos, I am aware that the governor has said it will require over N1trillion to rebuild the affected structures, yes, but what about banks, industries and other institutions? It will lead to huge job losses.

What impact do you think the attacks have on the morale of officers and men of the force?

At this stage, it is obvious that their moral is at the lowest ebb. You can see that the IGP has been touring some police formation and holding meetings with his CPs to motivate them to rededicate themselves to their duties. He has even given them an order to protect themselves against attacks, as part of their right to self-defence from physical danger. This will embolden the policemen to action against criminals.

Already, there are media reports that some criminals are taking advantage of the current crises and they are so happy.

The criminals now rob at will in some parts of the country because the police were off the road. Traffic gridlock is horrible while the traffic wardens were off the road. The Christmas is around the corner and the usual security problems can be anticipated. That is the more reason to say that Nigerian now know he value of its policemen.

The cries have been very loud in some cities and villages. That is why our police officers should know that they have a responsibility to provide security for everybody. Leaving the streets will be very bad, because it will give robbers opportunity to have a field day. The fact that these unfortunate incidents had happened does not mean that they should throw up their hands into the air in resignation.

It is the duty of the police to provide security for everybody. I urge them to return to their duty post and the policemen should maintain the rule of engagements as set by the United Nations, especially respecting use firearms as contained in Force Order 327.

This is very important in order to operate within the ambit of the law. Senior officers should also not sacrifice duty-conscious officers because of what has gone wrong.

But how do you react to the shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza?

That is currently under investigation by a judicial commission of inquiry and that should be allowed to take its cause. The inquiry should be carried out and done thoroughly and justice should be served. Many states of the have also set up their inquest and all the immediate and remote causes should be identified and solutions proffered.

What accounts for the poor condition of service of the Police?

Salaries in the country are fixed by government, but it has been reviewed periodically over time. I want to say, however, that the President has asked the IGP to make recommendation to the government on what should be done to increase their salaries. This, too, I’m aware is receiving attention.

The argument has been about police method of operation and corruption…

You are taking me back to some of the points that have been addressed by the police leadership. A forum has been set up on these issues and the National Human Rights Commission is represented on the panel and these are being addressed.

Policemen must operate within the ambit of the law and carry out thorough investigation, gather undeniable and scientific evidence which will enable them to secure conviction. They also have access to international collaboration with INTERPOL and West African Police Chiefs. The police have lots of scientific investigative equipment to enable them carry out modern investigations and all these are being deplored for modern policing.

At the level of education, the Police Academy, Wudi, in Kano, a degree awarding university, offering various courses related to policing. They are trained in human rights and appropriate values like honesty and integrity that are critical to their duties.

There are also scores of police colleges in various parts of the country where police officers attend various short courses. In the area of corruption, the fact is that the Police have this internal control mechanism used to discipline corrupt officers and men.

While I was IGP and even later as Chairman of the Police Service Commission, a number of officers and men were promoted as part of our reward system, some demoted and others dismissed for corruption and this has been sustained.

The fact is that members of the public should assist to also ensure the police are free from corruption by either offering them bribe or inducing them in any way. You must be bold enough to resist extortion because it takes two to tango.

How do you think the police can recover lost arms and rebuilding confidence with the public and rehabilitate the damaged police formations?

It took many years to build some of the police stations to what they were until recently. You will recall that we were just talking renovation of police barracks and general welfare of officers and men. Now, we have arson against the police and looting of police armoury and accoutrements.

This is very sad and unacceptable and the people should know that unlawful possession of firearms is a criminal offence. I will soon visit the IGP and offer some advice on confidence building and weapon recovery programme.

There is no quick fix, but the Police Relations Committee at the state, local government, area command and divisional levels should come out now to assist the police. Like some have suggested, community leaders, kings, landlords and here should come to assist the police now, hold series of town hall meetings with Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders, DPOs and local government chairmen should engage all the community leaders to rebuild confidence in one another.

This is very important because it will also assist in the recovery of arms and ammunition looted from the police stations. The IGP has said that lots of AK-47 and their magazines were stolen when some youths and criminal elements attacked over 205 critical national security assets, in the country during the attack. In Lagos alone, 16 police stations were burnt while 13 other police formations were vandalized.

Courts buildings, palaces and media houses were not spared. Weapons were looted. This is very condemnable and the culprits should face the law. I am aware that a total of 10 firearms including eight AK-47 rifles stolen during the attack on police stations and a locally made pistol have been recovered. This is very commendable, but anyone in possession of any of these weapons should peacefully return them and after a period of amnesty, they should be dealt with.

I am aware of many of those who attacked the police formations have been arrested and there are video evidence of some thugs wearing police uniform, these can also assists the police in their weapon recovery programme. Efforts from private and public groups should now be channeled towards rebuilding such structures while the Nigerians youths are educated to differentiate between protests and arson.

The issue of youth unemployment and good governance should also be given adequate attention.

