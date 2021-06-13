Okiro: Why kidnap for ransom is on the rise

• Govt must deploy technology –Ejiofor

• Nigeria has symptoms of a failed state –Ozekhome

Former Inspector- General of Police, Chief Mike Okiro, has attributed increase in cases of kidnapping and banditry for ransom to terrorists’ desperation to fund their operations, following international stifling of their funds in the regular banking system.

Okiro, who said kidnapping is an offshoot of terrorism, added that global hike in counter-terrorism operations and other measures adopted by various countries have blocked inflow of slush funds to the terrorists, forcing them to seek other avenues for terror financing.

“Funds for terrorism have been traced, tracked and stopped in the financial system. You will recall that some idle funds were discovered and confiscated in some banks in some developed countries recently. Hence, they have resorted to kidnap for ransom.

“The terrorists have also broken into smaller groups and moved into the villages. They know the terrain and they are used to walking in the bushes. They resort to kidnap for ransom to procure weapons for operations, simulation and even publicity of their operations,” the former police chief said.

Responding to our reporter’s question on the rise in cases of kidnapping in many parts of the country, he stated that the dismantling of terrorists in states like Adamawa Borno and Yobe has forced them to trickle rather than streaming down South.

He said terrorism has moved from the traditional definition to more technical configuration, especially with the infiltration by ISWAP and its technological capabilities, accentuated by the killing of the murder of Abubakar Shekau.

On the solution, Okiro called for resort to traditional institutions, which should step up their intelligence because national security at the centre has recorded minimal success due largely to its distance from the people and the nature of the warfare.

“The war is an asymmetrical warfare, where terrorists attack in the forest, creeks and mix with the population, pretending to be law-abiding people. More local intelligence with the assistance of traditional rulers and communities can reduce the trend,” he said.

Speaking in like manner, a former Director of the Directorate of State Services, Chief Mike Ejiofor, stressed that in view of the human resource constraints of the police and armed forces, security agencies should deploy more technology like drones to trace and track the terrorists in order to facilitate quick arrest or extermination.

Ejiofor, who was himself a victim of kidnap some years ago, added that, “such precautionary measures are vital because the military and police cannot effectively cover the country by being present in the nooks and crannies of the nation”.

He added that with the aid of technology, the government should also up its games in tracing ransom being paid by marking such and even monitor their deposit in the banks through the Financial Intelligence Unit, even though desperate parents hardly involve security agencies in ransom payment process. Ejiofor said though he was not kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen, the current increase in attacks on schools has the trappings of Boko Haram and ISWAP, whose philosophy is an aversion for Western education.

Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, who was also kidnapped before, said that with the current state of affairs in the country, the prediction some years ago that Nigeria will become a failed state has actually come to pass.

He said some of “the indices of a failed state are when non-state actors possess equal or stronger and more potent power- instrument of violence and coercion- than the legitimately constituted government, as we are seeing now.”

Ozekhome also narrated what he described as his “blood-chilling, horrific, debilitating and mentally shattering 20-day ordeal” in the hands of the kidnappers, who albeit were of a different genre from the current ones whose ranks have been infiltrated by foreign terrorists.

From his interaction with the kidnappers, he said they were educated youngmen, most of whom have been jobless for five years after graduation.

He said daily, the kidnappers threatened to kill him and chop up his body for his family.

Giving an insight into their operation, he said the kidnappers who numbered about 25 were very organised, and were in possession of automatic weapons with which they can take on a battalion of the Army. They initially demanded N800 million and later settled for N100 million.

