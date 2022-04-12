Okocha, Amokachi, Davido face Seedorf’s team

…as Heineken UEFA Trophy Tour Begins in Nigeria

After several weeks of preparation and counting down, all is now set for the eagerly- anticipated UEFA Champions League trophy tour courtesy of international premium brand Heineken.

With Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf headlining this year’s trophy tour, the action-packed and fun-filled activities for the two cities of Lagos and Abuja have been unveiled by Heineken.

The prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy regarded as one of the most coveted sports silverware arrived yesterday (Monday) same day the iconic football star, Seedorf and his entourage also touched down for the loaded two-day run of activities.

According to the itinerary, the trophy tour activities will begin today with Seedorf’s visit first to the SuperSport studio and then to the Nigerian Breweries Plc Headquarters where there will be interactions with employees and the UCL trophy available for photo ops.

Seedorf while at the Nigeria Breweries headquarters will be meeting with some prominent Nigerian football legends that would be confronting him and his teammates in the Heineken Face-off football challenge also billed for later today.

The Nigerian team to face the Seedorf-led five-a-side team includes the former Super Eagles duo of Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi as well as superstar music artistes Davido and Reekado Banks.

After the visit to Nigeria Breweries, the next point of call for Seedorf is the Brewery bar where a press parley will be held and the unveiling of the UEFA Champions League Trophy, the international legend and the home-grown legends will be conducted.

