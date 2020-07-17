Okocha: I regret not winning African Player Award

Former Super Eagles captain has exprfessed his disappointment at not winning the African Footballer of the Year award during his glittering career. Okocha is regarded as one of the best players to have ever come out of African continent but he did not claim the prestigious gong to cement his place among the greats.

The former Super Eagles Captain however came close to winning it twice but, he narrowly lost to Morrocan legend Mustapha Hadji in 1998 and Samuel Eto’o in 2004. Okocha who won the BBC African footballer of the year three times said In a Q&A with popular on-air personality Toke Makinwa, that he deserved to win the award. “Well, I think I don’t want to sound greedy, but I’ve had an amazing career, I never thought I would make it that big.

“But of course, if you look back, there’s always a time that you say oh maybe you could’ve done a bit better than you did. And if I’m to say, I’ll say, I regret not winning the African Footballer of the year.” “I thought I did enough to have won it because it was not a fluke that I won BBC player of the year three years in a row and not manage to win that CAF award, but I mean maybe it was not meant to be, he said.

