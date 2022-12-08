Okocha showers praises on Bounou after Morocco’s win over Spain

Former Sup e r Eagles playmaker, Austin Okocha, has singled out Morocco goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, for praise in the team’s defeat of Spain at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Sevilla goalkeeper was the hero as he kept out Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets’ efforts while Pablo Sarabia hit the post during the penalty shootout after the game had ended goalless after extra time. Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi scored for Morocco.

Morocco won the game 3-0 on penalties as they became the fourth African team to reach the quarterfinal after Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana had achieved the feat in 1990, 2002 and 2010 respectively. “From the body language of the keeper, he trusts himself, he’s very confident. He trusts in his ability,” Okocha told SuperSport TV.

“It looked like this is the only way they could have won the game because they got battered when it came to possession play but when your game is to defend, you should at least have some qualities when it gets to penalties. And that’s what they showed.” The Atlas Lions will come up against Portugal in the last eight at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday. The Selecao reached the quarters after defeating Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...