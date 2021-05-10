Sports

Okocha thrills as Okika, Eze win Luik Tennis tourney

The 4th annual Luik Tennis and Recreation Club Member Tennis League ended at the weekend at the club’s courts in Lekki with so much funfare and excitement.

 

A former Super Eagles skipper, Austin Okocha, was the cynosure of all eyes as he played an exhibition match with another celebrity, Dare Art Alade, shortly before the final matches in the men and women singles. Every touch of Okocha and Art Alade were received with cheers during the highly entertaining exhibition match.

 

However in the men’s singles, Emelie Okika defeated Rume Dubre 7/5, 6/2 to lift the title while Betsy Eze defeated Mobolaji Ogundairo in straight sets of 6/4,6/2 to win the women’s singles event

 

The most explosive match of the day was the men’s doubles final between Rume Dubre/ Godwin Kienka and Tope Aremu/bayo Oguntunde.

 

After losing the first set at 6/4, the pair of Dubre and Kienka won the second set 6/3 and went ahead to win the tough decider in the rubber 11/9 as spectators were kept at the edge of their seats for the better duration of the encounter.

 

The Chief Operating Officer of Luik Tennis Recreation Club, Uzonna Izugbokwe, said the tournament which started on April 15 was an improvement on the 2020 edition.

 

Izugbokwe said: “The players were just too keen to win and it was like the Grand Slam event in a very friendly atmosphere. We have had loads of fun in the past two weeks or so.

