Sports

Okocha urges Salah to join Barcelona

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jay- Jay Okocha has urged Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to join Barcelona. The Egypt international has been delivering consistent performances for the Reds since teaming up with the club in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma.

The forward’s contribution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men win the Champions League and the Premier League which has eluded them for 30 years. Following his eyecatching performances, the 28-year-old has been linked to top clubs in Europe despite still having two years left on his current contract. Liverpool are currently enduring a difficult time after losing four consecutive Premier League games.

These were against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City, Leicester City and Everton. Notwithstanding the run of poor results, Salah has been consistent with his impressive performances for the club, although his efforts have not been able to save his side from defeat in recent times.

The fleet-footed forward has bagged 24 goals, including 17 in the English top-flight and provided four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season. Okocha believes it is time the Egypt international left the Premier League side and advised him to pitch his tent with the Spanish giants

