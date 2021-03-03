Sports

Okocha warns: Eagles may miss 2020 AFCON if…

Ex-international Austin Okocha has said the Super Eagles may fail to qualify for the 2022 African Cup of Nations if they allow complacency in their last qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho. The Super Eagles need just a point from the two matches to book their place in the next AFCON which will be hosted by Cameroon next year. However, Okocha, who is the former BBC player of the year, said there is no impossibility in football, insisting Eagles picking a point in games against lowly-rated Lesotho and Benin Republic is not cast in stone.

He warned the three-time African champions against complacency, urging them to remain focused and avoid the repeat of what happened in their last matches against Sierra Leone where they surrendered a 4-0 lead to draw their Leone Stars. “Well, no game is easy these days; we beat Lesotho by 4-2 in the past but doesn’t mean that it will be easy this time around.

We are the only ones that can make it easy for ourselves by being professional and putting in the required concentration. “We should just stay focused and make sure that we do what we need to do to get the points that are needed,” he said. Three-time African champions will face West African brothers Benin Republic on Friday 27th of March in Port Novo and face Lesotho five days later in Lagos.

Our Reporters

