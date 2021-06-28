Okocha, Yobo, Praiz represent Nigeria in SuperSport’s UEFA Euro 2020 coverage

As the Euro 2020 tournament heads into the round of 16 matches, football fans get to experience expert analysis pre and post selected Euro 2020 matches by former Nigerian professional footballers and European stars, Jay-Jay Okocha and Joseph Yobo.

This will be hosted by sports presenter, Mozez Praiz. “In addition to our great coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, we have three home-grown talents flying the Nigerian flag high on a continental platform for an international tournament.

The DStv and GOtv platforms go beyond showcasing movies and music talent. We cut across all spheres of entertainment and are beyond thrilled to provide the platforms for these football legends to be seen and heard,” said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Okocha’s professional football career began in 1990 when he joined Enugu Rangers.

It was during his time at the club that he produced many of the spectacular displays he is known for today. JJ Okocha was later signed by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in December 1991.

The ex-Super Eagles star continued to amaze the spectators with his spectacular display, dribbling skills and confidence with the ball.

Okocha was also good with goals to the extent that one of his goals was voted Goal of the Season by many soccer magazines. Yobo is a Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a centre back.

He was the captain of the Nigerian national team until his international football retirement in June 2014, and is Nigeria’s joint record appearance holder.

