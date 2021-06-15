News

Okogie to Buhari: You have made Nigeria worse than you met it

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says anarchy looms

A former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Cardinal Anthony Okogie, has criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, as making the situation of the country worse than he met it
The former Catholic Archbishop of the Lagos Diocese noted that the regime met some of the crises while taking over power in 2015, adding that the country seemed to have “worsened economically and politically.”
Okogie said after failing and refusing to accept responsibility, the Federal Government was clamping down on Twitter and Nigerians using the micro-blogging site.
The vocal cleric stated these in a statement on Monday and titled: ‘Cardinal Okogie: Life at 85.’
The statement partly reads: “Few weeks ago, on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of this administration, given the severity of the status quo of our socio-economic and political situation, it was shocking that the government claimed that the Nigerian people never had it so good and Nigerians would have reason to praise this government at the end of their tenure. As they say, the matter speaks for itself, as it is evident that Nigeria has practically become a failed state.
“A country fails when it is no longer able to protect its citizens from harm and secure their welfare. A country fails when, instead of being a harbour of refuge for its citizens, it turns out to be a cauldron of fire and sorrow that consumes its citizens. A country fails when instead of reassuring its citizens by actions and policies that the future is secure, it becomes a case of most people planning to flee the country to other climes where their governments are truly functioning. Such is practically our case today. One whose house is on fire should not take to the streets dancing.
“While it is true that our problems did not start under this administration, they seem to have worsened economically and politically in these past six years.  The sad part is that there is no articulate coordinated response from the government to stem these downward trends, apart from the usual ‘playing the ostrich’ and throwing tantrums when they are criticised, like the rather hasty suspension of Twitter.
“The political class, in spite of all their protestations to the contrary, seems unable to stay the course and prevent this slide of this greatly endowed country into this sad quagmire.  As they say, ‘truth is bitter.’”
Okogie stated that the “need for us to retrace our steps has never been so urgent,” adding that “starring us in the face are prospects of anarchy.”
The retired archbishop also stressed the need to build a prosperous nation “where there are no second-class citizens.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

7 Natalie Monroe quotes that will help you crush it

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful. There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are. “One of the most important steps you can take is to take […]
News Top Stories

Environment may affect male reproductive function

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said the living environment could affect male reproductive health. These are the results of a new research, published in the ‘Scientific Reports’. The study, led by scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK, suggested that the environment in which men live may affect their reproductive health. The […]
News

Pensioners demand approval of national minimum pension

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has called on the Federal Government to approve a national minimum pension for pensioners across the country. NUP President, Dr. Abel Afolayan, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, during the Pensioners’ Day Celebration, said pensioners have been agitating for a minimum wage since inception of its mother union, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica