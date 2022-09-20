Faith

Okoh calls on Christians to walk in unity, says CAN’ll not break

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Grace, Most Rev. (Dr.) Daniel Okoh has said the Christian body will not break no matter the situation.

He said this during his episcopal address at the reception dinner held Tuesday in his honour by the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), a bloc under CAN, which he belongs to.

Okoh, who disclosed that CAN will not stand alone as it will find ways of engaging people of other religions in Nigeria, however, said it will not compromise the Christian faith.

He also called on Christians to come together to face their common challenge and speak in unison.

The event which held in Lagos which witnessed prayers for the nation, was attended by wife of APC Presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, several respected Christian leaders and Muslim clerics.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

