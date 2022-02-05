News

Okomu: IYC condemns destruction of company’s rubber plantation

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Ijaw Young Council (IYC) has condemned the killing of an Okomu Oil worker by gunmen and the destruction of the 20 hectares of the company’s rubber plantation in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo. The IYC gave the condemnation in a press statement by Mr Olu Derimon, Western Zone Secretary and made available to newsmen in Benin on Friday.

The Ijaw body noted that the action of the gunmen was not only barbaric, but capable of destroying the means of livelihood of several families. They called for thorough investigation of the matter and bring those responsible for the “dastardly” act to book. “While we condemn the barbaric act as no man has the right to take the life of another just like that, we want to urge the state government and the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring to justice those behind the barbaric act,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Stay away from southwest, Security Group warns bandits

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has warned bandits and other bad elements to stay away from the southwest region or face the wrath of the group. Speaking shortly after an emergency meeting held in Omole Phase 2, Ikeja on Friday, and in a statement jointly signed by the convener and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of […]
News

SERAP drags Lawan, Gbajabiamila to court over failure to probe missing N4.1bn NASS funds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has sued the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila over their failure to probe alleged missing N4.1 billion public fund budgeted for the National Assembly. The suit followed the publication of the annual audited report for 2016 in which the […]
News

Putin: US trying to draw Russia into war

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of trying to draw his country into a war in Ukraine. In his first significant comments on the crisis in several weeks, he said America’s goal was to use a confrontation as a pretext to impose more sanctions on Russia, reports the BBC. He also said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica