Okomu: IYC condemns destruction of company’s rubber plantation

The Ijaw Young Council (IYC) has condemned the killing of an Okomu Oil worker by gunmen and the destruction of the 20 hectares of the company’s rubber plantation in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo. The IYC gave the condemnation in a press statement by Mr Olu Derimon, Western Zone Secretary and made available to newsmen in Benin on Friday.

The Ijaw body noted that the action of the gunmen was not only barbaric, but capable of destroying the means of livelihood of several families. They called for thorough investigation of the matter and bring those responsible for the “dastardly” act to book. “While we condemn the barbaric act as no man has the right to take the life of another just like that, we want to urge the state government and the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring to justice those behind the barbaric act,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...