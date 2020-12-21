Okon: 1st phase of Ibom deep seaport to gulp $2bn

News Top Stories

Ibom State Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon, yesterday said that the construction of the first phase of the recently approved Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City in Akwa Ibom State would gulp $2.016 billion.

 

 

The first phase was also targeted to generate at least 300,000 jobs while 3,500 companies were expected to be in operation in the seaport by the end of 2023.

 

Okon, who made this known during an interactive session with newsmen yesterday in Uyo on the development plan for the facility recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), explained that the state government would provide 40 per cent of the funding while 60 per cent would come from the preferred bidder.

 

“At least 60 per cent of the funding will come from core investors – Bollore ChinaPower Consortium, which was the preferred bidder.

 

They are already managing 23 ports in Africa alone while we believe that their experience and connection will attract businesses and more investors to the seaport,” he said.

 

“The port with its ancillary industrial city meant for heavy and large industries and sprawling across Mbo and Ibeno Local Councils of the state, according to the commissioner, would commence operation before the end of the present administration in 2023.

 

“The possibility of such early projected operational date, according to him, was because the state government and the preferred bidder had already undertaken some technical aspects of the port development before the approval last week.

 

