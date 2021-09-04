Arts & Entertainments

Okon Lagos shows off his newly built mansion

Posted on

Nollywood actor, Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos, has shared photos of his newly built mansion. The movie star took to his Instagram page where he released photos and a video of the palatial home. “Guys sometime ago, I thought it good to build me a small house, but big enough for a little more than two (@mrs_imebishop and I ). I’m done and this is it! Be steady on your grind but pls try and make it legit.

Work hard as if no amount of prayer can help and pray hard as if no amount of hard work can help,” he captioned the photos and video. He went on to advise people not to get overwhelmed or carried away by pressure on social media to attain speedy success in life. “Don’t get drowned by social pressure. Appearance is not reality. Take your time, pick your shots, make smart decisions. Life is a marathon and not a sprint.

Be careful how you make haste towards attaining success. Yes, apply speed but know the limits. Speed kills!” he added. “This our “little Rome” was sure not built in a day! In all, God is faithful. YAHWEH is the greatest! He alone drives away flies from the tailless cow! Happy new Month from all of us here at the Republic.” Okon Lagos is a popular Nigerian actor known for his comical characters in movies.

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2021: Pere is weird, manipulative, egoistic – Whitemoney

Posted on

Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Whitemoney has opened up to Big Brother about his altercation with co-housemate Pere. Recall the housemates fell out early Tuesday morning following a whispering game organised by Cross. Some of the housemates including Whitemoney had interpreted Pere’s actions as intimidation and bullying. Pere had approached WhiteMoney fiercely asking him what question […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rising Afrobeats star, Styled E, to release new single

Posted on

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja A fast rising Afro Hip Hop artist, Ezirim Francis Emeka popularly known as ‘Styled E’, has concluded arrangements to release his new single “The Plan,” featuring RnB singer TJ Elewe Ukwu. Styled E, who recently topped charts with his hits “Show me” and “You set, believes his new single, a song from his Extended Play […]
Arts & Entertainments

Brymo to release two-part album in September

Posted on

Nigerian singer, Brymo has confirmed that he is working on his ninth solo album set to debut in September 2021. The singer confirmed the exciting news during a Q & A session for the exclusive screening of Udoka Oyeka’s short film ‘Price of Admission’. The film in which he will be playing a prominent role […]

