Okonjo-Iweala among Time’s 100 most influential people

Director-General of the World Trade Org a n i s a t i o n (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has been named by Time Magazine among the world’s 100 most influential people for 2021. Recognitions by the influential magazine were for persons grouped in five categories, including Titans, Pioneers, Artists, Leaders and Icons. Okonjo-Iweala, who became the first woman and first African to lead the WTO in March, was included in the “leaders” category, alongside Joe Biden, president of the United States of America; Kamala Harris, US vice-president; Xi Jinping, president of China, and Narendra Modi, prime minister of India.

The Magazine stated: “As the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organization, a 164-member group of nations that oversees trade across the world, Okonjo- Iweala took on the role of director-general this March at a watershed moment for our global health and wellbeing. Make no mistake; her job affects every person, family and community.

