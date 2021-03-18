Okonjo-Iweala asks FG to explore women’s potential

…embarrassed by report on father’s death

Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has called on the Federal Government to further explore expertise in women as they possessed qualities to grow the country. She gave the advice yesterday while rounding off her four-day visit to Nigeria in a meeting with women entrepreneurs and other Micro Small and Medium Enterprise operators at the premises of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NIPC), Abuja. She reiterated her call on the Federal Government to explore untapped resources in Nigerian women that engaged in different businesses across the country. Okonjo-Iweala said: “The focus at WTO is helping entrepreneurs to tap into international market opportunities. Your hard work is useful, which is why supporting women entrepreneurs is important.

We plan rules for a level playing field, which will improve income for everyone because MSMEs are the backbone of Nigerian economy as it accounts for 76 per cent of jobs and nearly 50 per cent of GDP. “However, with the huge contributions of MSMEs to the economy, they only account for 7.6 per cent of exports, which is grossly underutilised. Also, only half of women are in the workforce and mainly in the informal sector. This means we are not tapping the reservoir of our women. “Also, $28 trillion can be gained if women are integrated into trade. Most women operate in the informal sector as only 20 per cent of women entrepreneurs operate in the formal sector. This is why lowering the obstacles for women is key to success in international trade.

The International Trade Centre and trade initiative is key because at WTO, it is all about creating jobs and improving lives.” Iweala harped on the urgent need for Nigeria to diversify its economy from fossil oil dependent to other non-oil productive sectors. She restated the imperative of having a transition energy plan in place, adding that with plans by advanced countries to abandon fossil oil for electric cars, demand for oil will wane drastically. She said: “At WTO and International Trade Centre, we will partner with more organisations to ensure that women in Nigeria improve the quality standard of their products. Also, we will help you to connect to regional and international market and through the AfCFTA, a market of 1.3 billion people, we will help you penetrate the market and take advantage.” Earlier in his remarks, Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo reaffirmed Nigeria’s non-oil export agenda and the plan for women.

“We at NEPC have developed a zero-oil plan which is promoting a non-oil export agenda for Nigeria. Also, a clear area of focus for us has been the drive for an inclusive approach with a significant participation of women in non-oil exports. Certainly, it will help the country achieve the SDGs Goal 5, which targets gender equality that will cut across all sectors of the economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the WTO director-general said a fresh report (not by New Telegraph) announcing the death of her father, Professor Chukuka Okonjo, brought embarrassment to her and members of her family. She said: “I announced my father’s death in 2019, that was one and half years ago when he passed on. But two media outlets, two days ago, reported my father had just passed on. They chose to announce my father’s death on the 91st birthday celebration of my mother. “We have been inundated in my family with condolences. My children have been getting calls across the globe.

Like this: Like Loading...