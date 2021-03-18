News Top Stories

Okonjo-Iweala asks FG to explore women’s potential

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…embarrassed by report on father’s death

Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has called on the Federal Government to further explore expertise in women as they possessed qualities to grow the country. She gave the advice yesterday while rounding off her four-day visit to Nigeria in a meeting with women entrepreneurs and other Micro Small and Medium Enterprise operators at the premises of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NIPC), Abuja. She reiterated her call on the Federal Government to explore untapped resources in Nigerian women that engaged in different businesses across the country. Okonjo-Iweala said: “The focus at WTO is helping entrepreneurs to tap into international market opportunities. Your hard work is useful, which is why supporting women entrepreneurs is important.

We plan rules for a level playing field, which will improve income for everyone because MSMEs are the backbone of Nigerian economy as it accounts for 76 per cent of jobs and nearly 50 per cent of GDP. “However, with the huge contributions of MSMEs to the economy, they only account for 7.6 per cent of exports, which is grossly underutilised. Also, only half of women are in the workforce and mainly in the informal sector. This means we are not tapping the reservoir of our women. “Also, $28 trillion can be gained if women are integrated into trade. Most women operate in the informal sector as only 20 per cent of women entrepreneurs operate in the formal sector. This is why lowering the obstacles for women is key to success in international trade.

The International Trade Centre and trade initiative is key because at WTO, it is all about creating jobs and improving lives.” Iweala harped on the urgent need for Nigeria to diversify its economy from fossil oil dependent to other non-oil productive sectors. She restated the imperative of having a transition energy plan in place, adding that with plans by advanced countries to abandon fossil oil for electric cars, demand for oil will wane drastically. She said: “At WTO and International Trade Centre, we will partner with more organisations to ensure that women in Nigeria improve the quality standard of their products. Also, we will help you to connect to regional and international market and through the AfCFTA, a market of 1.3 billion people, we will help you penetrate the market and take advantage.” Earlier in his remarks, Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo reaffirmed Nigeria’s non-oil export agenda and the plan for women.

“We at NEPC have developed a zero-oil plan which is promoting a non-oil export agenda for Nigeria. Also, a clear area of focus for us has been the drive for an inclusive approach with a significant participation of women in non-oil exports. Certainly, it will help the country achieve the SDGs Goal 5, which targets gender equality that will cut across all sectors of the economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the WTO director-general said a fresh report (not by New Telegraph) announcing the death of her father, Professor Chukuka Okonjo, brought embarrassment to her and members of her family. She said: “I announced my father’s death in 2019, that was one and half years ago when he passed on. But two media outlets, two days ago, reported my father had just passed on. They chose to announce my father’s death on the 91st birthday celebration of my mother. “We have been inundated in my family with condolences. My children have been getting calls across the globe.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC kicks as PDP sweeps Delta LG polls

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

Candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s local government elections in Delta State have emerged overall winners in the 25 council areas of the state. This came as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state described the exercise as a charade and wilful wastage of the resources of the state. […]
News Top Stories

FG bans Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, Etihad, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…clears BA, Delta, Emirates, Qatar, Turkish, Ethiopian, Virgin NAMA, NCAA issue NOTAM circular for int’l flights’ resumption As the Federal Government opens her airspace for international flights from tomorrow, it has announced a ban on Air France, KLM,Lufthansa, Etihad, Air Rwanda and Air Namibia, among others. Minister of Aviation,Hadi Sirika, explained that KLM and Air […]
News

Anglican Primate: We stand for peace, security in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

El-Rufai relaxes curfew in Kaura, Jema’a LGs The Primate of the Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, yesterday said that the church believes everyone should be able to live in peace and pursue their desires in line with the law of the land. Ndukuba spoke when he led a delegation of officials of the Anglican […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica