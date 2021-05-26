Business

Okonjo-Iweala charges African nations on AfCFTA implementation

Director-General of the World Trade Org a n i s a t i o n (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has said that African countries must do everything to ensure that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is successfully implemented. She stated this during the UBA Africa Day Conversations 2021 held yesterday. Launched in March 2018, AfCFTA is a trade agreement that was signed by 54 AU member states, with the aim of creating a single, unified market for goods and services followed, facilitated by free movement and a singlecurrency union. The WTO D-G said: “I really believe in the AfCFTA.

I am proud our presidents have done this… though there are still logistical issues that prevent us from benefiting. Some partsof the continent are doing alotbetterthanothers. Westill have lorries lying up at borders. In East Africa, they are doing a little bit better with movement across borders. That also means investment in infrastructure. We can make the movementof goodsandpeople work better. “We have this AU passport, so business people can get one and ordinary Africa can get so we can move easily across Africa. I am very hopeful.

“If we want the African continent free trade area to work, we must make good, services and people flow easily across borders. I am very hopeful, really hopeful. “Lastly, we don’t really have a choice, if we want to change the tenor of growth in Africa, rely more on ourselves, and less on the outside, if we want to export and specialised more, to add value to our raw materials, we’ve got to make the AfCFTA work and the WTO is expectant and waiting to support the continent to make this work.” She emphasised that it was important Africa benefits from vaccine equity to give young entrepreneurs on the continent a platform and ecosystem to thrive.

