Okonjo-Iweala is candidate with the best chance, says WTO

The World Trade Organisation says Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s candidate for the office of the Director-General of the organisation, has the best chance at getting a consensus.
In a tweet after the head of delegates meeting on Wednesday in Geneva, the WTO said the result of the consultations is now out.
After the meeting WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell said: “The candidate that had the best chance of attaining a consensus of the membership is Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria. Consultations on the way forward will start immediately”.

