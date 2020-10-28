Okonjo-Iweala is candidate with the best chance, says WTO

The World Trade Organisation says Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s candidate for the office of the Director-General of the organisation, has the best chance at getting a consensus.

In a tweet after the head of delegates meeting on Wednesday in Geneva, the WTO said the result of the consultations is now out.

After the meeting WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell said: “The candidate that had the best chance of attaining a consensus of the membership is Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria. Consultations on the way forward will start immediately”.

