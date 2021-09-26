Okonjo-Iweala: Keeping her stock high globally

Oluwatosin Omoniyi She is definitely one of Nigeria’s most prized intellectual gifts to the world. From the World Bank, to GAVI and other international bodies, where she has influence, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s stock has kept rising.

Currently the Head of the 164 nation World Trade Organisation(WTO), she is not only the first woman to lead the group but also the first African. Just this week, Time Magazine’s named her among the most influential 100 people across the globe in 2021.

The annual list, according to the magazine recognises “people whose ideas, example, talent, or discoveries transform the world we live in”. The list, released on Wednesday, places the individuals in five categories: Titans, pioneers, artists, leaders and icons.

Okonjo-Iweala, is in the “leaders” category, alongside Joe Biden, president of the United States of America; Kamala Harris, US vice-president; Xi Jinping, president of China, and Narendra Modi, prime minister of India. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex noted that the former Nigerian Minister of Finance “knows how to get things done”, and praised her work at the helm of affairs at WTO.

According to the magazine: “As the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organization, a 164-member group of nations that oversees trade across the world, Okonjo-Iweala took on the role of director-general this March at a watershed moment for our global health and well-being. Make no mistake; her job affects every person, family and community.

“As we face a constant barrage of vaccine misinformation, bureaucratic slowdowns across both government and industry, and the rise of variants that underscore the urgency of the situation, Okonjo-Iweala has shown us that to end the pandemic; we must work together to equip every nation with equitable vaccine access.

“Our conversations with her have been as informative as they are energizing. This is partly because, despite the challenges, she knows how to get things done—even between those who don’t always agree—and does so with grace and a smile that warms the coldest of rooms.

“The fragility of our world right now cannot be overstated. Just over a quarter of the nearly 8 billion global population is fully vaccinated. Achieving vaccine equity is a global duty of compassion for one another.

Our hope is that guided by strong leaders like Ngozi, and we can get there soon.” She had in April been chosen with Omotola Ekeinde, Burna Boy, as one of those among the Forbes Africa’s “100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons from Africa list”.

The media company and American business magazine, Forbes also named Chimamanda Adichie, Davido, Wizkid, Olugbenga Agboola, and Mr Eazi, among those that made the list. Forbes focuses most times on listing and ranking on areas like business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and marketing.

The magazine on its official Twitter account @Forbesafrica, said the recently recognized 100 innovations, inventions and icons across various industries was a way of celebrating the creativity of the African mind.

“This also include the award-winning ideas that had defined the African continent and influential role models that have spelt Africa’s growth over the last decade. Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian-American economist and international development expert who has served since March as Director-General of WTO and the first woman and the first African to hold the office.

