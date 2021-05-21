Business

Okonjo-Iweala, Kegame, others for UBA’s Africa Day 2021 celebration

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that include Director-General of the World Trade Organisation(WTO), Mrs Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, the President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and Managing Director, International Finance Corporation(IFC), Mr. Makhtar Sop Diop. According to a press release, UBA Africa Conversations, which will be held online on www.africaday. ubagroup.com on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 12pm WAT, provides the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from our distinguished guests on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.

Moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, the Group Chairman, UBA and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, discussions will be focused on Africa’s development in the areas of the economy and finance, trade, health and the unity of the continent. The theme this year is “Bringing Africa to the World,” epitomised by the global success of the panellists’ careers. Africa Day has been celebrated since 1963 on May 25 across the African continent and worldwide. The day was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity, in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.

UBA, one of Africa’s leading financial services institutions, with a pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries and globally in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and with presence in France, continues to lead the narrative focused on the development, growth, and unity of Africa.

