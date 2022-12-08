News

Okonjo-Iweala makes Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women 2022 List

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named one of Forbes’s 100 Most Powerful Women in the world for the year 2022.

Recall that Forbes is an American business magazine, owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family, with a particular focus on business, technology, communications, science, politics and law.

Forbes said: “The World Trade Organisation head, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (No. 91 of 100) continues to play a crucial role in providing financial assistance and promoting global trade as the threat of a global recession rises.”

The elated woman tweeted about her excitement and the honour given to her by Forbes on Thursday.

“An honour and a privilege to be part of this list of a very distinguished group of women for the 6th time in my career. Congratulations to my other sisters. Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy and a people-centred approach to work matters,” she tweeted.

 

