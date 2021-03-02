Okonjo-Iweala resumes as WTO DG amid challenges

Figeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, yesterday resumed duty as the first woman and African to be appointed as director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Her resumption coincided with the annual meeting of the WTO’s General Council. Delegates from its 164 member states joined virtually and agreed to hold the next major ministerial conference in Geneva, Switzerland beginning on November 29.

The meeting was originally due to be held in Kazakhstan in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Okonjo-Iweala has said she hopes it will be the venue for clinching deals on ending fisheries subsidies and reforms for the WTO’s top appeals body which was paralysed by the Trump administration. “Things are not easy when members are negotiating and there are still a lot of critical issues that need to be sorted out. But we are hopeful,” she said. Okonjo-Iweala has previously said that agreeing trade rules to facilitate CO VID-19 vaccine distribution is also priority. The 66-year-old economist got the job in the midst of a global economic crisis triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic and after the WTO was left adrift for seven months, following the sudden departure of Brazilian career diplomat, Roberto Azevedo in August 2020, a year ahead of schedule. Okonjo-Iweala, who said that she was coming into one of the most important institutions in the world, explained that the organisation had a lot of work to do and was ready to start working to help the WTO address a range of towering challenges such as navigating through the global economic crisis triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic. She said: “I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do. I feel ready to go.”

Receiving the director general, the trade organisation said: “Welcome to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her first day as WTO Director- General. She makes history as the first woman and first African to take up this post.”

Among the issues to be discussed yesterday was a controversial push for the WTO to waive intellectual property rights for COVID- 19 vaccines.

Okonjo-Iweala was the chairperson of the Gavi vaccine alliance before running for the WTO and has made tackling the pandemic another of her priorities

Another daunting challenge she will be facing is how to fulfill her vow to breathe life back into the appeals branch of the WTO’s dispute settlement system.

Before resuming work yesterday, negotiators have been tasked by Okonjo- Iweala with striking an agreement that could help eliminate subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and prohibit some fisheries subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing

