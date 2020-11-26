Business

Okonjo-Iweala, SERAP, others honoured at CAHR Awards

The contributions of a number of Nigerians to justice and inclusion were recognised at the second Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards held in Lagos recently. Organised by CSR-in-Action, one of the leading sustainability advocacy and consulting firms in the region, and backed by Ford Foundation and Global Rights, the CAHR Awards celebrates community and human rights heroes, both organisations and individuals.

In a press release, the organizers said there were nine different award categories dedicated to historically prominent personalities, adding that Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, former Minister of Finance and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General hopeful, won the Aminu Kano Award for Leadership.

