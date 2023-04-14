News

Okonjo-Iweala To Otti: Make Aba Focal Point Of Infrastructural Development

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has urged the Abia State Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti to make Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the State the focal point of infrastructural development.

Okonjo-Iweala made the call while presenting her address, as the keynote speaker at the inauguration of the Transition Council of Abia State Governor-Elect when she spoke on Zoom from her base.

Recall that Otti had explained that the Transition Council will help to articulate a policy document that would forge a direction and developmental agenda for Abia, in line with his vision for the state.

The team gathered will X-ray and cover different dimensions of the massive challenges staring the incoming government in the face.

The WTO Director recommended that Healthcare must be given urgent attention and investment, stressing that 90 per cent of pharmaceutical products are imported into the country, so it is important to attract pharmaceutical companies to Abia State.

She equally recommended that there must be transparency in Abia’s finances, stressing that Abia State must set an example for good governance and financial transparency.

WTO Director recommended that Otti should look at how to leverage renewable energy in Abia State to create access to power (electricity), adding that households can be powered by renewable energy

She equally recommended to Otti to expand the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base of Abia State to ensure that the state depends less on Federal Government Allocations.

She called on the incoming government to think of disruptive strategies, rather than the traditional way.

The WTO Director charged the incoming government to try and attract international businesses into the state and raise the local supply chain.

