News

Okonjo-Iweala’s victory as WTO DG, a reward for excellence –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday in Enugu declared that the near emergence of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), was a reward for excellence which she represented. President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, expressed happiness at the development in a statement he personally signed and provided to journalists in Enugu. The President-General said that the victory was uplifting as it came at the right time when Nigeria and its citizens were going through difficult times.

He, however, noted that as the first female and African to occupy the exalted position, Okonjo-Iweala was making history which she rightly merited given her overwhelming credentials and track records locally and internationally.

The President-General of Ohanaeze commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support that made Okonjo-Iweala’s victory possible. The Ohanaeze leader also praised the unity of purpose of African leaders that made the victory easy and deserving. While congratulating Okonjo-Iweala, Nwodo prayed God to grant her mercy and the wisdom needed for her to excel in the new position. “A Nigerian daughter emerging to lead such high global body at this time gives hope that the future is right if square pegs are put in square holes in the leadership in this country,” Nwodo said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rule of law: Lalong seeks support for judiciary

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, yesterday said Nigerians must support the Judiciary particularly judges in the dispensation of justice and the sustenance of the rule of law, which is key to the survival of democracy. Lalong, who is the chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), spoke at the valedictory court session in honour of […]
News

FG pledges to reposition DisCos for effective service delivery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) will soon be repositioned for effective service delivery. The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, made this known while speaking with journalists after inspecting facilities at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Thursday in Abuja, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According […]
News

Court vacates order restraining FG from withdrawing oil field licenses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has vacated the order restraining the Federal Government from withholding licenses of 10 Marginal oil field operators. The judge vacated the order yesterday while delivering ruling in a motion filed by the Ministry of Petroleum and a Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: