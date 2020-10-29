Okonjo-Iweala’s victory as WTO DG, a reward for excellence –Ohanaeze

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday in Enugu declared that the near emergence of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), was a reward for excellence which she represented. President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, expressed happiness at the development in a statement he personally signed and provided to journalists in Enugu. The President-General said that the victory was uplifting as it came at the right time when Nigeria and its citizens were going through difficult times.

He, however, noted that as the first female and African to occupy the exalted position, Okonjo-Iweala was making history which she rightly merited given her overwhelming credentials and track records locally and internationally.

The President-General of Ohanaeze commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support that made Okonjo-Iweala’s victory possible. The Ohanaeze leader also praised the unity of purpose of African leaders that made the victory easy and deserving. While congratulating Okonjo-Iweala, Nwodo prayed God to grant her mercy and the wisdom needed for her to excel in the new position. “A Nigerian daughter emerging to lead such high global body at this time gives hope that the future is right if square pegs are put in square holes in the leadership in this country,” Nwodo said.

