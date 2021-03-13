Okonjo-Iwela makes first visit to Nigeria as WTO DG

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Saturday made her first visit to Nigeria since she assumed office.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was received on her arrival in the country by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, also said told reporters in Abuja that her visit to Nigeria was to show appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support accorded her.

Also, she hinted that discussion on how Nigeria can leverage her position to benefit from trans-national trade formed part of her visit to the country.

Okonjo-Iweala’s visit to Nigeria comes about a month after she was confirmed as the Director-General of the global trade organisation.

As the first woman and first African to lead the international body, her term began on March 1 and is for four years.

