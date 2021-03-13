Top Stories

Okonjo-Iwela makes first visit to Nigeria as WTO DG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Saturday made her first visit to Nigeria since she assumed office.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was received on her arrival in the country by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, also said told reporters in Abuja that her visit to Nigeria was to show appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support accorded her.

Also, she hinted that discussion on how Nigeria can leverage her position to benefit from trans-national trade formed part of her visit to the country.

Okonjo-Iweala’s visit to Nigeria comes about a month after she was confirmed as the Director-General of the global trade organisation.

As the first woman and first African to lead the international body, her term began on March 1 and is for four years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soldiers arrest Mali President, Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mali President, Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta, has been arrested by mutinying soldiers, a government spokesman has confirmed. Prime Minister Boubou Cissé has also been arrested, despite earlier appeals for “brotherly dialogue”. The apparent coup attempt in the West African nation began with gunfire at a key military camp near the capital, Bamako, yesterday morning. In the […]
News Top Stories

Col Nwobosi’s burial: This generation of Ndigbo disappointed me –Mbazulike Amechi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, is not a happy man presently. His anger is directed at Igbo leaders and stakeholders who shunned the burial of late Colonel Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi – Chief of Staff to the late Biafran leader, General Emeka Ojukwu – on Friday.   Visibly angry Amechi described it as […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records highest number of daily infections with over 1,600

Posted on Author Reporter

  Within the past 24 hours, Nigeria’s count of coronavirus infections has jumped by more than 1,600 new positive samples — the country’s highest single-day count since the index case of the virus was confirmed on February 27, 2020. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for January […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica