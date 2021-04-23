Okonkwo: Dallas Wings opportunity, boost for Olympics

Forward, Amy Okonkwo has told NBBF Media that an opportunity to try out with Dallas Wings in the WNBA is a confidence booster for her as she eyes a spot in the D’Tigress squad heading to the 2020 Olympics Game. The 25 year old who played 18 games for Club Deportivo Zamarat in the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto (Spanish elite league) averaging 11.3pts and 5.4rebs per game in the 2020/2021 season was one of the 16 players invited by Coach Otis Hughley for the first phase of the Olympics preparation in Atlanta Heading into her third year as a professional athlete, the 6’2ft tall Power Forward said, “I think this opportunity with Dallas Wings is a confidence booster for me going into possible opportunities with the Nigerian team.”

