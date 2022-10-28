News

Okonkwo named Director of Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign C’ttee

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stakeholders and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across Anambra State yesterday hailed the appointment of Prof. Obiora Okonkwo as the state Director of the Atiku- Okowa 2023 Presidential campaign Committee (PDP). Following the announcement, jubilant party members were unanimous that Okonkwo’s choice remains the best chance for the party to emerge victorious in the February polls.

In a statement, the party maintained that Okonkwo as a foremost business mogul, academician and astute politician had an extensive knowledge of the Nigerian political landscape, credibility, local acceptance, and an extensive network of institutional and individual contacts not just in Anambra State but Nigeria at large; to name a few of the assets he will bring to the state campaign council.

The statement reads: “Given his credentials, results-driven nature, and reputation as an honest and straight forward man who will always put the interests of the party first, his choice as the State Director of Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s campaign has energized party members who, more than ever, are committed to victory in the upcoming election. “Okonkwo has been key pillar and financier of the PDP in Anambra State for over a decade. “In addition to being a prosperous businessman, he has consistently received high marks from the public for his openness, sincerity, values, and results-orientedness.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Imo APC: NWC Upholds MacDonald’s Exco

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday upheld the MacDonald Ebere led State Executive Committee in Imo state. Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yakubu Ajaka told newsmen after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party. Recall that on the 15th of June, a […]
News

2023: It will be injustice, betrayal to Nigerians if I refuse to contest – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Vice President and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that refusing to run in the 2023 election would be an act of injustice and betrayal on his part. According to Osinbajo, allowing his expertise as a public servant to go to waste would be a disservice […]
News Top Stories

EFCC recovers N4.1bn unpaid revenue from lottery operators

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has recovered N4.16 billion from lottery companies, being revenue owed to the government, which they allegedly failed to remit. Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Mohammed Umar, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, during a visit by the Ministerial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica